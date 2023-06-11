Chase Young trade value: What can Chicago Bears offer to get star DE from Commanders?

The Chicago Bears are in a unique position. They are one of the teams with the most cap space and they have quite a few draft picks to use, even after using many of them in 2023. They also need a lot of help on defense as their unit was among the worst last year.

Enter Chase Young, who is more than likely on his way out from the Washington Commanders. They declined to pick up his option on the fifth year and after signing Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, an extension is unlikely.

Young is a Pro Bowler and a former Defensive Rookie of the Year with nine sacks across 27 appearances. That's not elite production, but the former second overall selection has the pedigree to turn it around.

Either way, his lack of production and the evidence that the Commanders are likely moving on makes a trade that much easier to complete. If the Commanders keep him and don't re-sign him, they'll get nothing, so a trade offer will more than likely be listened to.

What the Chicago Bears can offer for Chase Young

In total, the Chicago Bears have these picks to play with in 2024:

First-round pick

First-round pick (via Carolina Panthers)

Second-round pick

Third-round pick

Fourth-round pick

Fourth-round pick (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Fifth-round pick

Sixth-round pick

Neither of those two first-round selections will be included in this package. While Chase Young was selected second overall, he's done nothing to warrant that and he's done nothing to warrant an elite return in a potential trade.

Chase Young could be headed to the Chicago Bears

The extra fourth-round pick the Bears have could be of intrigue. That's an extra pick they received for swapping from ninth overall to 10th in 2023, so Ryan Poles could throw it at Washington for Young.

To finish the deal, the Bears will need to potentially add a player or another pick. Their own fourth-round pick or Rasheem Green, one of their own edge rushers.

They'd likely prefer to keep to the picks, so two fourth-round picks in the upcoming draft should work. However, if other teams express interest in trading for Young, then they'll have to up the offer. They may need to include a third-round pick or someone better than Green.

