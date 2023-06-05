NFL Trade Rumors: Dolphins almost landed major swoop for Vikings’ $63 million star

The Miami Dolphins were linked with adding Dalvin Cook since he was made available by the Minnesota Vikings. With a major contract, the Vikings were looking to move on and have even reportedly considered releasing him. A trade would be better for them and many expected Miami to move on him.

According to the latest report, they almost did just that. According to several NFL reporters, the trade was nearly complete.

Cook's future in Minnesota remains unclear at this point. The #Vikings and #Dolphins nearly completed a trade in March that would've sent RB Dalvin Cook to Miami, per @AlbertBreer . Miami added to their backfield a month later, using a 3rd-round pick on Texas A&M's Devon Achane.Cook's future in Minnesota remains unclear at this point. The #Vikings and #Dolphins nearly completed a trade in March that would've sent RB Dalvin Cook to Miami, per @AlbertBreer. Miami added to their backfield a month later, using a 3rd-round pick on Texas A&M's Devon Achane.Cook's future in Minnesota remains unclear at this point. https://t.co/X1aWKuprn4

"The Vikings and Dolphins nearly completed a trade in March that would've sent RB Dalvin Cook to Miami, per Albert Breer. Miami added to their backfield a month later, using a 3rd-round pick on Texas A&M's Devon Achane."

The trade made perfect sense. Miami has an elite offense centered around Tua Tagovailoa throwing to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Adding an elite, Pro Bowl-level running back to that would have been a nightmare for NFL defenses.

The only problem, the one Minnesota is trying to get rid of, is Cook's $63 million contract. That could be why the Dolphins passed on him and eventually drafted a running back instead.

Since they did that, they're probably not considering a move for the star running back anymore. Cook, for now, remains a Viking as they haven't decided to release him to free agency yet.

Where will Dalvin Cook go next if Dolphins are out?

The Dalvin Cook saga continues, with a trade nearly coming to fruition with the Miami Dolphins. Since that fell through, the Vikings have to look at other options. The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and other teams make sense, but are they willing to pay Cook's contract?

What's next for Dalvin Cook?

There's no win for Minnesota here. They either will be forced to stick with Cook and pay him or make a trade that involves a poor return and probably eating part of the money he's owed.

Releasing him would also probably be less than ideal since he is a good player who could theoretically bring back some value in a theoretical trade. For now, it seems as if he'll stay in Minnesota, but he will constantly be involved in the trade rumors.

