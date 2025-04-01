NFL Rumors: Cowboys have offered Micah Parsons a contract of more than $161,000,000

The Dallas Cowboys seem to be prepared to make Micah Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The news comes via a report from All City DLLS' Clarence Hill.

Ad

The report suggests that Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have agreed to a contract extension that would be bigger than the recently signed contract extensions of Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase. However, Dallas did not include Parsons's agent, David Mulugheta, in the discussions, and Parsons is reportedly unwilling to sign without his approval.

According to the report from Hill, Mulugheta and the Cowboys have not had any conversations since the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Parsons's potential deal will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. His contract would surpass Garrett's annual average of $40 million - the highest for an NFL defensive player - and Chase's annual average of $40.25 million - the highest for a non-quarterback.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking to the media, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones commented on the organization's tendency to have direct contract negotiations with players. Dallas has done this in the past with stars such as Tony Romo, DeMarcus Lawrence, Jason Witten and Zack Martin.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“We talk to agents all the time,” Jones told Hill while speaking about how the organization respected agents. “Dak [Prescott] was one of those guys who wanted us when it was business, to talk to his agent. We had Zack Martin. We’ve had Jason Witten."

Ad

Jones spoke about Parsons's discussions with the franchise and said:

"We’ve had Tony Romo. We’ve had DeMarcus Lawrence that like to come up and talk about their business and certainly we’ve got an open door policy when it comes to that, but we also have respect for our representatives as well. But Micah likes to talk about his business.”

Ad

Parsons played 13 games for Dallas last season and recorded 43 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and defended one pass. He has recorded double-digit sack numbers in each of his four seasons with Dallas thus far.

Dallas Cowboys hope to lock down Micah Parsons after losing DeMarcus Lawrence

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to lock up the cornerstone of their defense in the 25-year-old Micah Parsons after losing longtime star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence to free agency. Lawrence, who only played four games last season due to a season-ending foot injury, signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the Seattle Seahawks last month.

It appears that Dallas is now focused on retaining Parsons, one of the best young linebackers in the NFL, for the foreseeable future so that they do not lose yet another major piece of their pass rush. With Lawrence's departure, Dallas is now trying to fill the void left behind by the departure of the 32-year-old DE who spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.