NFL Rumors: Cowboys could pursue Cooper Kupp to help CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott

Cooper Kupp is rumored to be available in the trade market during the 2025 NFL offseason. The veteran wide receiver still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Los Angeles Rams, but trading him can save them up to $20 million against the salary cap.

The Rams are reportedly looking to make their roster younger and rebuild some of their future assets, so moving on from Cooper Kupp would potentially help them do so. According to NFL insider Dan Graziano in a recent piece with ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys make sense as a potential landing spot if Kupp were to be traded during the offseason.

Graziano explained that the Cowboys are expected to be in the market for a wide receiver this year after failing to find a reliable No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb. They acquired Jonathan Mingo from the Carolina Panthers at the trade deadline last season, but he is still relatively unproven as a prospect.

Graziano believes that if the price is right for Cooper Kupp and the Cowboys wouldn't have to give up too much to get him, then Dallas is a legitimate landing spot. He would essentially solve the Cowboys' problem at WR2 for Dak Prescott in the passing game and theoretically elevate their entire offense.

Cooper Kupp contract implications if traded to Cowboys

Cooper Kupp

Trading Cooper Kupp after June 1 in the 2025 NFL offseason would save the Los Angeles Rams $20 million against the salary cap this year.

Doing so before that date would come with $12.52 million in savings, so it makes much more sense for them to wait. It would also allow them to spread his $17.26 million in dead cap money across the next seasons, rather taking it all on this year.

If the Dallas Cowboys were to acquire Kupp via trade, he would bring massive cap hits of $29.78 and $27.33 million for the next two seasons, according to Spotrac. They are currently estimated to have around $4 million in available cap space, so they would have some work to do in order to sort out the financial side of a potential deal.

Doing so is not as hard as it sounds as many NFL teams have adopted the strategy of restructuring contracts to essentially manipulate the salary cap in a given year.

This often comes in the form of adding void years to a contract or by converting salary amounts to bonuses. They can do so with Kupp, as well as some of their current players, if they truly want to make a bold move for the veteran star.

