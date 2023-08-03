NFL Rumors: Dalvin Cook to Jets in danger of crashing down with insider unsure if Jets and RB on the same page

The Dalvin Cook to the New York Jets rumors gained steam after his official visit with the team, but that was a few days ago. Nothing has happened since and there appears to be no deal imminent. Now, an NFL insider isn't sure the deal is happening at all.

Dianna Russini of ESPN believes that Cook isn't going to go to New York because of some misunderstandings about the running back's role with the team.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



As of two days ago the Jets feel good that Breece Hall will be ready for week one"



@diannaESPN pic.twitter.com/uU76739xEw "I'm not sure if Dalvin Cook and the Jets are on the same page on his role..As of two days ago the Jets feel good that Breece Hall will be ready for week one"@diannaESPN #PMSLive

The Jets already have Breece Hall and Michael Carter, so Cook would slot in somewhere in the middle of the depth chart, but likely not at the top. The team expects Hall, who had a torn ACL, to be ready for Week 1. Russini said:

"This team is very certain about their identity and who they want playing which roles. Breece Hall is their guy. Would it be nice to have the insurance of a Dalvin Cook-type player on this roster while Breece can slowly get back...? Yeah... but if you're a player like Dalvin Cook and playing at the level he's playing... you want to be the feature back. You want to be the main guy, so I'm not sure if both sides are really on the same page."

There are plenty of NFL teams, like the Miami Dolphins for example, where Cook would be the lead back. The Jets aren't a team like that. They could be a Super Bowl contender, but Cook wants to be the bell-cow at this stage of his career.

Dalvin Cook wants more than the Jets can give

Given how well he's performed, it's no surprise that Dalvin Cook wants a bigger role than some teams might be able to give him. He's been excellent since being drafted, so he deserves a lot of carries.

Dalvin Cook may not end up in NY

The New York Jets just can't give him that right now and that could harm his chances of signing with the team. His journey to the next stop in his NFL career will continue for the foreseeable future.

