Jets star Breece Hall loses it over ayahuasca-themed Aaron Rodgers shirt debut

Aaron Rodgers represent exactly what the New York Jets were looking for during the 2023 NFL offseason. They made their desires clear that they wanted a significant veteran upgrade to their quarterback position, so they landed the NFL MVP from two of the last three seasons.

In addition to star-power on the football field, Aaron Rodgers also provides the Jets with an extremely marketable brand off the field as well. His arrival to New York will help the franchise in many financial areas of their business, including ticket slaes and new merch. Many Jets fans will eager to order their new Rodgers jersey for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Apparently some fans are getting head start on acquiring their Rodgers jerseys and putting a bit of a creative spin on it. Someone was reportedly spotted at the World Series of Darts in a black Jets jersey withs Rodgers' number eight that he will be wearing this year. The twist is that instead of saying Rodgers on the name plate on the back of the jersey, it was replaced with the word ayahuasca.

Jets running back Breece Hall took notice of the picture that was shared in a tweet. Hall quote tweeted the original post from "NYJ Mike" to his own personal Twitter account and shared it along with three cry-laughing emoji's.

The ayahuasca reference is in relation to Aaron Rodgers' controversial admission that he took the psychadelic drug during the offseason ahead of the 2020 NFL season. He apparently did so legally when he was on a vacation in South America and claimed it was a significant spiritual experience for him that benefited his career.

While the clever fan with the ayahuasca-themed jersey could potentially be trying to troll Rodgers, he also may simly be encouraging him. He may be asking for the ayahuasca-version of the star quarterback who dominated the league with the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers claims ayahuasca elevated his play on the football field

While there is no real scientific or medical evidence that ayahuasca can can have a positive effect on athletic performance, Aaron Rodgers claimed tat he stringly believes it helped him reach new heights. He explained that the psychadelic experience gave him a new perspective and stronger mindset, which he believes made him a better quarterback.

It's hard to argue with the results, as he put together two consecutive years of some of the best football he's played in his entire career. He was named the NFL MVP in each of the first two years since his ayahuasca expirementation, while leading the Packers to consecutive years with 13 regular-season wins.

