NFL Rumors: Dalvin Cook seeking close to $10m amid interest from Super Bowl contenders

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is on the hunt for a new NFL team. After being released by the Vikings, many thought suitors would be lining up to sign the 4x Pro Bowler.

However, thus far, no offers have been forthcoming and per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, we can get an understanding as to why that is. With the running back market being devalued, Saquon Barkley is yet to sign his tender as he wants something worth his while.

Ezekiel Elliott was released by the Dallas Cowboys on June 1 and is yet to find a new team. As for Cook, Jackson tweeted that the free-agent running back is looking for something near $10.4 million a season.

"As I've reported, [Cook] wants something far, far closer to 10.4 M he was to get from Minnesota."

Will Cook get this reported $10.4m a season he is after? Given the current market for running backs, and the fact that the most a player has got is $6 million a season, it is hard to envision Cook getting that type of money.

It is odd that a running back who is only 27 years old and has had four straight seasons of 1000+ rushing yards has no suitors.

Where could Dalvin Cook sign?

The two teams that have been constantly linked with signing Dalvin Cook have been the Buffalo Bills (Cook's brother plays there) and the Miami Dolphins (Cook's hometown).

Both are in the Super Bowl contender conversation and adding Cook could be seen as the move that gets them over the hump. But the stumbling block is likely to be money.

With no NFL team seemingly content with paying a running back $10 million a season, the list of suitors for Dalvin Cook's services is likely to be short.

The harsh reality of Cook's situation is that given the time of year, there is no incentive for teams to sign the Pro Bowl running back. Instead, the more likely outcome is midway through a training camp, if a player gets injured, then a call could be placed.

However, as it stands, there isn't a market for a $10 million APY running back and unfortunately for Dalvin Cook, he might have to be content with waiting.

