NFL Rumors: Damar Hamlin not guaranteed to make Bills' 53-man roster for 2023 season

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had an unforgettable roller-coaster 2022 season. He was one of Buffalo's starting safeties for most of the season before he suffered one of the most bizarre sports injuries against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. Hamlin suffered a life-threatening injury known as commotion cordis, where he was left unconscious on the field.

Hamlin made a full recovery despite the scary injury and was cleared this off-season for physical activities. While the safety has won the hearts of fans, he may have to fight and win a starting spot on the team this season.

Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News outlined that Hamlin may not be a lock to make the Bills' 53-man roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Skurski writes:

:

"My opinion is Hamlin will want to be treated like any other player, meaning he’ll need to earn a spot on the 53-man roster the same way his teammates will. Given what he went through last season, however, it would be foolish to think that might not have some impact on the Bills’ thinking.

“Hamlin’s story generated international attention, and the work he has done since then to encourage CPR training has been inspirational. Is that alone enough reason for the Bills to keep him on the roster? This might come across as cold and insensitive, but I don’t think it should be.”

The Buffalo News @TheBuffaloNews The Buffalo Bills won’t face the expectations that come with being preseason Super Bowl favorites entering the 2023 season. Nevertheless, the pressure will be significant, especially for these 10 players. buffalonews.com/sports/bills/b…

It would be hard to imagine Hamlin not being on the Bills' roster next season, but he'll have to show that he's a quality safety or special teams player still after the injury.

Damar Hamlin will be entering the third season of his career in 2023

Damar Hamlin during Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills drafted Damar Hamlin in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Pittsburgh. He was used as a reserve player most of his rookie season as he finished the year with just two tackles and two pass deflections.

Sal Capaccio 🏈 @SalSports Bills announce they’ve they’ve signed their sixth round draft choice, safety Damar Hamlin out of Pittsburgh, to his rookie 4-year contract.

This past season in 2022, he took on a much bigger role after starting safety Micah Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2. Hamlin played in 15 games while starting 13 and finished this past season with 91 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

Do you think Damar Hamlin will be on the Buffalo Bills this season?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Heavy.com, Jay Skurski, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!