NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins to Patriots “would make a lot of sense”, claims Insider 

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to start his visit to the New England Patriots tomorrow. After getting released by the Arizona Cardinals, Hopkins has already visited the Tennessee Titans.

As per various reports, his visit to the Titans went well and there is mutual interest. However, Hopkins will continue to visit other teams as well before coming to a decision.

Senior NFL insider Ian Rapoport during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show stated that a move to the Patriots would make a lot of sense for both parties. Here's what he said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Patriots do not do a lot of visits and also, just that this visit is happening to me is extremely noteworthy. This would I know, we talked about this before, but this would make a lot of sense."

"The money, the money would have to be right. But I will say this, DeAndre Hopkins has a lot of options. He is an extremely good player, him and Dalvin Cook are the best players by a lot available right now. It is hard for me to imagine that he would take a visit without thinking that the money could be right. I'm not saying there's a deal."

The New England Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency this offseason, but they want to add more weapons to their offense.

Bill Belichick and the star receiver DeAndre Hopkins have the uttermost respect for one another, which could be beneficial in this recruitment process.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



It's hard for me to imagine that he would take a visit without thinking that the money could be right" ~ #PMSLive "The DHop visit in New England starts tomorrow..It's hard for me to imagine that he would take a visit without thinking that the money could be right" ~ @RapSheet "The DHop visit in New England starts tomorrow..It's hard for me to imagine that he would take a visit without thinking that the money could be right" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive https://t.co/GBXgvracuB

DeAndre Hopkins would massively help Mac Jones

DeAndre Hopkins: Houston Texans v New England Patriots

Mac Jones didn't have a great season last year and the Patriots quarterback visibly needs a reliable weapon. DeAndre Hopkins is the perfect player that could bring the best out of him, and give the franchise a clear view of what they have at their disposal.

The upcoming season is crucial for Jones and if he fails to perform some would want him to get replaced. As a result, the Patriots should go all in and get a quality player to help their quarterback.

Last season, he had 64 catches for 717 yards and scored three touchdowns in nine games. Prior to that, he had 42 catches for 572 yards and scored eight touchdowns in 10 games.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes