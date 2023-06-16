NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins seeking Odell Beckham Jr.-esque deal in free agency

According to multiple reports, DeAndre Hopkins' visit with the New England Patriots went well, but the receiver is yet to sign a contract. He is still considering all options, and the Tennessee Titans still have a chance to get him.

Former NFL GM Michael Lombardi recently made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and he talked about Hopkins' situation. He said that the former Arizona Cardinals receiver is hoping to get a contract similar to what Odell Beckham Jr. got from the Baltimore Ravens.

Here's what Lombardi said:

"He's looking for a contract similar to what Odell Beckham got, which is $15 million with the potential to go to $17 million. If he hits some incentives on a one-year deal. Will he take less? I don't know. I think that's partly the reason why he left Tennessee."

Earlier in the offseason, Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal worth around $15 million with the Baltimore Ravens, and many were surprised by it. OBJ is coming off an ACL injury, and he missed the entirety of last season.

As a result, DeAndre Hopkins believes he will be able to land a similar contract. If the star receiver had chosen to play for less money, the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills might have signed him by now.

Patriots need to go all-in for DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins: Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

The New England Patriots need a star player like Hopkins on their team. The franchise hasn't been able to evaluate Mac Jones properly because he hasn't had elite players around him.

However, if the Patriots are able to sign Hopkins, they will have a clear picture of what they have at quarterback. This will be extremely beneficial to the franchise's future.

There is no denying that getting Hopkins won't be cheap, but if the Patriots want to stay relevant in the AFC East, they need to make this deal. As presently constructed, they are the worst team in their division and would require a miracle to make it to the playoffs.

