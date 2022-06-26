NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson could face indefinite suspension as league nears verdict 

The investigation surrounding Deshaun Watson over multiple claims of sexual assault by 24 women is nearing an end. The recent announcement is that the NFL's disciplinary hearing will begin on Tuesday, June 28.

The hearing will be heard and presided over by Sue Robinson, the disciplinary officer agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA. The news came on the heels of the much-maligned quarterback of the Cleveland Browns recently settling with 20 of the 24 plaintiffs.

There are now reports that the league may look to suspend the star quarterback for at least a year.

"NFL will seek an indefinite suspension lasting at least one year of Browns QB Deshaun Watson, [The Wall Street Journal] reports."

If so, the Browns could look to either Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs, or even Baker Mayfield (if he is still with the team) to lead the team next season.

NFL Rumors: Will Deshaun Watson's investigation end up costing him another missed season?

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

With the disciplinary hearing for Deshaun Watson's case set for Tuesday, there is an expectation that the quarterback may miss his second consecutive season.

According to league sources familiar with the situation, the NFL is gearing up to issue a suspension of no less than a year for the former Houston Texans signal-caller violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Under the policy, a player does not have to be arrested or charged with a crime to face disciplinary action.

Earlier this year, a federal grand jury declined to indict the Browns' quarterback on criminal charges of sexually assaulting 24 women while receiving a massage (each incident was separate).

NFL players in the past, such as former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, have been suspended for violating the personal conduct policy without serving any time in jail or prison.

Roethlisberger was suspended for six games without pay after being accused of sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman at a bar in Georgia in 2010. This occurred despite no charges being levied against the star quarterback.

Many may wonder whether or not Roethlisberger's case may serve as a blueprint for Watson and his legal team. Although the similarities are evident, each case is different.

It was also the latest revelation last week that the former Clemson University standout settled with 20 of the 24 plaintiffs.

He'd previously indicated that he would not settle because he wanted to clear his name, so news of the settlement for 20 plaintiffs could mean guilt in the eyes of several.

If Watson is suspended for a year, this will be the second consecutive season he will miss. He did not play a single down for the Houston Texans last season. His last year in play was 2020 when he led the league in passing yards with 4,823 and was tied for seventh with 33 touchdown passes.

