NFL Rumors: Ex-Jets HC among candidates to replace Dan Quinn as Cowboys DC

Dan Quinn spent three years as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, transforming them into an elite unit. Before his arrival, they were one of the worst defenses in the NFL, but when he departed, they were among the best. His success in the position is one of the reasons why the Washington Commanders hired him as their new head coach on Feb. 3.

The Cowboys are now tasked with finding a legitimate replacement for Dan Quinn, as they want to keep their defense as one of their strengths. Owner Jerry Jones has been rumored to be looking to make a splash with his next hire as he plans on interviewing several former head coaches. Among them have been Ron Rivera and Mike Zimmer, but a new name has reportedly entered the mix recently.

CBS Sports' NFL insider Josina Anderson took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"I'm told former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan interviewed for the Cowboys vacant defensive coordinator job, per sources."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported:

"Rex Ryan was nearly the Broncos DC last year, now he’s interviewed for the Cowboys DC job."

Rex Ryan hasn't coached since the 2016 NFL season when he was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. Before that, he served in the same position with the New York Jets after a successful run as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator. Many considered him to be one of the best defensive coaches in the entire NFL.

Since being fired by the Bills in 2016, Ryan has been a studio analyst for ESPN, including on the popular "Sunday NFL Countdown" show. He has apparently been considering a return to coaching after interviewing with the Denver Broncos last year. His interest still seems to be there as he is not reportedly an option to replace Dan Quinn for the Dallas Cowboys.

Is Rex Ryan a better DC than Dan Quinn?

DC Rex Ryan

Rex Ryan spent 12 years between being a head coach and defensive coordinator, but he always designed his defenses and called the plays during games. Dan Quinn had similar responsibilities during his 11 years in the same positions. They both made multiple playoff appearances as head coaches and won a Super Bowl ring as a defensive coordinator.

Ryan's defenses ranked inside the top ten teams in total defense in nine of his 12 seasons and among the top 15 teams in scoring defense in seven. Quinn's defenses also finished inside the top 15 in scoring seven times but only had four top-ten seasons in total defense four times.

While it is close, Ryan has found more statistical success calling defenses than Quin has during their careers.