NFL Rumors: Failed Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury could make sensational return with Patrick Mahomes’ arch-rival

Kliff Kingsbury didn't coach in the NFL this past season after being fired by the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. However, his name has again appeared for a possible NFL coaching job.

Radio host Colin Cowherd reported on Monday that he was told by an unnamed source that Kingsbury could join the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff. As per Cowherd's source, if the Raiders hire Antonio Pierce, he would bring in the former Cardinals coach as the offensive coordinator.

If Kliff Kingsbury does take the job with the Las Vegas Raiders, he will coach quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo twice a year against his former Texas Tech starter, Patrick Mahomes. Kingsbury's name has also been mentioned for the Chicago Bears as well as NCAA coaching jobs.

Antonio Pierce has been a leading candidate for the Raiders' head coaching job since he took over as interim head coach on Nov. 1. Pierce has interviewed for other head coaching jobs in the meantime, as the Raiders have yet to make a decision.

When did Kliff Kingsbury begin his coaching career?

Kliff Kingsbury played quarterback at Texas Tech and then pursued a brief professional career before heading into coaching. He got his first coaching job in 2008 as the offensive quality control coach for the Houston Cougars. In 2010, he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Cougars.

Texas A&M hired Kingsbury in 2012 as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. From 2013-2018, he was the head coach of Texas Tech. He coached future NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes during his tenure.

After 10 seasons in college football, he moved to the NFL when the Arizona Cardinals hired him. Kingsbury was fired at the end of the 2022 NFL season after going 28-27-1 in four years.

He was hired as the senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach for the USC Trojans before the 2023 college football season. It remains to be seen whether Kingsbury will decide to jump back into the National Football League with a new position.