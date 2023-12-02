NFL Rumors: Former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore in mix for Panthers HC role next year

Kellen Moore began his NFL career as a backup quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in three games during the 2015 season. He remained with the franchise as a coach after retiring as a player, being named the quarterbacks coach in 2018. The following year he was elevated to be the offensive coordintaor, where he spent four seasons in his new role.

Jerry Jones made the difficult decision to release Moore ahead of the 2023 NFL season and hand over the Cowboys' play-calling duties to head coach Mike McCarthy.

It didn't take long for Moore to find a new job, as the Los Angeles Chargers hired him to be their offensive coordintaor shortly after.

Moore has helped his offense rank among the top eight teams in points per game, as he did for three of his four years in Dallas. His relative success has apparently captured the attention of the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL analyst Cam Marino. They are in the market for a new head coach after recently firing Frank Reich.

Marino said:

"Kellen Moore is expected to have a real shot at the Panthers head coaching gig ... Moore figures to be a serious candidate this time around. After previously interviewing on back-to-back days for the position in January, I’m told that 'there’s definitely still a mutual interest.' ”

The Panthers reportedly expressed interest in Moore during their head coach search this past offseason, but ultimately decided to go with Frank Reich to replace Matt Rhule. Less than a full season later, Carolina is looking for their third head coach in as many years.

Owner David Tepper is likely looking to pair the right head coach with rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who they selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young has struggled a bit this year, contributing to the Panthers having the worst record in the entire NFL entering Week 13. Moore is rumored to be a candidate to potentially turn things around for next season.

Is Kellen Moore the top choice for Panthers HC?

Kellen Moore

According to NFL analyst Cam Marino, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is rumored to be the top choice for the Carolina Panthers in their search for a new head coach. He has excelled in his current role, helping the Lions rank among the top seven offenses in yards and points in each of the past two seasons.

He is expected to be one of the most desired head coaching candidates for next year, but Kellen Moore could be in the mix as well.