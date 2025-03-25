NFL Rumors: Giants still “poking around at the veteran quarterback market” despite signing Jameis Winston

The New York Giants recently signed Jameis Winston during the 2025 NFL free agency period. They moved on from Daniel Jones last year and declined to re-sign Drew Lock, so Winston theoretically fills their need to have an established veteran quarterback on their roster.

The franchise also has the third-overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, so many around the league believe they will use it on a rookie quarterback. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, that may not be what the Giants are planning to do this year. She explained why during a recent appearance on Scoop City on Monday:

"So, the New York Giants are obviously in the quarterback business here. So we know that they signed Jameis Winston after having both Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco visit with them.

"I was told that they're still going to be poking around at the veteran quarterback market, though. So this doesn't mean it's Jameis and definitely a young rookie quarterback coming in here."

With where the Giants currenty sit in the draft, they may have an opportunity to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the consensus top-two quarterback prospects this year. Russini isn't convinced that they will take one of them, but may instead look to bring another veteran to pair with Winston, despite already having Tommy DeVito on their roster as well.

As she said, Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco already had visits, so they could be potential options. Aaron Rodgers has also been rumored to be connected to them, so it will be interesting to see which direction they go in.

What Jameis Winston means for Giants' 2025 NFL Draft pick

Jameis Winston

When the New York Giants signed Jameis Winston in free agency, most assumed that he would serve as a bridge quarterback to whichever prospect they selected with their third-overall pick. They are reportedly not fully locked into this plan, so they may be targeting a prospect in a different position, such as Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

If the Giants do pass on a quarterback early on in the first round, they may instead decide to draft one later. Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough are among the potential candidates for them to do so.

Using this strategy would essentially eliminate the need for them to sign another veteran quarterback, though Dianna Russini reported they are considering doing so anyway as they continue to analyze the market.

