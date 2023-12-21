NFL Rumors: In-demand Lions OC Ben Johnson hammers home $15,000,000 demand for head coaching hire 

Per rumors, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson could be available for hire as a head coach this upcoming offseason. However, it won't be easy to capture this 37-year-old.

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, news of a possible asking price to hire Johnson has circulated.

"I'm told personnel around the league are discussing their awareness that some Owners have been told #Lions OC Ben Johnson's asking price is at least or around $15M/year for a head coach job, per source."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Johnson was asked about the potential to be hired as an NFL head coach in the future, to which he changed the narrative.

"Did you guys ask A.G. about this?" Johnson asked. "Because he's a guy that we should be asking about that too with what he's done."

"And I think when you bring those types of questions up, you need to make sure you're asking them to him as well. The focus right now is on the Minnesota Vikings. That's all we care about. And like I said before, we are obligated to each other to keep our focus on the main thing."

Ben Johnson landing spots: Which NFL teams make sense for Lions OC?

Three head coaches have been fired this NFL season: Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniel, Carolina Panthers' Frank Reich and Los Angeles Chargers' Brandon Staley. As the season continues, the status of the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, and Pittsburgh Steelers is up in the air.

Expand Tweet

All of this indicates a hiring frenzy for NFL head coaches this offseason. Ben Johnson could already be on the list of possible head coaching hires. Which team would be the best fit for the soon-to-be first-time head coach?

The Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers appear to be front-runners and would benefit most from hiring Johnson. The Panthers considered hiring Johnson last year before the team hired Frank Reich.

Johnson's continued development with the Lions offense could work wonders with quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers.

The Chargers' offensive woes have seemingly been based around offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Justin Herbert signed a long-term contract with Los Angeles earlier this year, so developing an offense around him is critical for the future.