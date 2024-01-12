NFL Rumors: Insider hints at possibility of Bill Belichick replacing Mike McCarthy as Cowboys HC

Mike McCarthy took the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs for the third straight season, but it feels like his seat is getting a little warmer and the pressure is mounting for him. The Cowboys will start their playoff run on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, his old team, and they should win this game with ease.

However, with recent declarations from Jerry Jones not really committing to the head coach for another season, and the recent firing of Bill Belichick, speculation about a possible head coach change has begun. And there might be a few things to see here.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport appeared on Pat McAfee's show at ESPN and spoke about the possibility of Belichick replacing McCarthy in case the Cowboys don't go far in the playoffs. And he didn't exactly deny it:

I think first of all, the relationship between Jerry Jones and Bill Belichick is a really good one. Right? So this would not be like if you know, I'm not saying anything's gonna happen, because I really do think McCarthy stays, but if something does happen, there's a long history there with Belichick and Jerry Jones.

What's Mike McCarthy's record with the Dallas Cowboys?

The head coach has boasted a respectable 42-25 record in the regular season, stemming from three straight 12-5 seasons, which netted two division titles and a playoff win in 2022 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Most of Mike McCarthy's critics will point to his failure in the playoffs, which is a fair point. He has lost two straight times to the San Francisco 49ers, one in the wild card and the other in the divisional round, and both times there were questionable decisions.

The two teams are on the verge of meeting again, this time in the NFC Championship Game. If Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys fail to beat Kyle Shanahan's team for the third straight season, then Jerry Jones will be up for some harsh debates over the organization, and changes could be coming.

Before playing the 49ers, though, both teams have to make it to the conference final. And that's far from a given.