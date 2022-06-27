NFL Rumors: Insider names QB Browns will start in 2022 if Deshaun Watson is suspended for entire season

This week, the Cleveland Browns should get a bit more clarity on their situation in 2022 at the quarterback position. Their starter, Deshaun Watson, is currently in the midst of an investigation into claims from 24 women alleging sexual assault.

Tomorrow, the NFL begins its disciplinary hearings for the star quarterback to determine whether or not Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. The hearings will determine how much time, if any, the signal-caller will miss due to suspension.

If Watson is to miss an extended period of time, who will be the starter for the Browns in 2022? NFL analyst Aaron Wilson believes it will be Jacoby Brissett, not last year's starter, Baker Mayfield.

In a recent article with Pro Football Network, Wilson wrote the following:

"Meanwhile, the Browns are awaiting a lengthy suspension for Watson. There is concern from the NFL Players Association that the league will look to suspend the former Clemson standout for the entire 2022 season, if not indefinitely, according to sources. Should that happen, the Browns are expected to go forward with Jacoby Brissett rather than try to reconcile with Mayfield."

He continued:

"A scenario of trying to mend fences with Mayfield and have him play one more season for them after effectively rejecting him as their guy is considered all but impossible to accomplish."

The franchise signed Jacoby Brissett this offseason and Joshua Dobbs is the other signal-caller on the roster. Baker Mayfield definitely represents an upgrade at the position on both Brissett and Dobbs, but it seems the rift between Mayfield and the Browns is too great.

How will the Cleveland Browns fare in the 2022 NFL season with Jacoby Brissett at QB?

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

After signing Watson to a record-breaking five-year, $230 million contract, the expectations for the team went through the roof. The roster is already full of talent with names such as Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward. They managed to add star receiver Amari Cooper as well.

The one thing missing was consistency from the quarterback position, which is something that Watson, considered a top-tier player in the league, could provide. With Watson possibly missing an entire season, the initial expectations for the Browns have been slightly altered.

Jacoby Brisset has certainly proven in the past that he is capable of starting under center. He was drafted in 2016 by the New England Patriots but was not a factor in their offense as they had Tom Brady at the time. He joined the Indianapolis Colts and between 2017 and 2020 he had an 11-19 record. He threw for 6,059 yards, 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He then joined the Miami Dolphins for the 2021 season and went 2-3 as a starter, throwing for 1,283 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. Though this is not the most impressive of statlines, he performed admirably in difficult circumstances. With a team ready to win now, it is likely Brissett will have more success on the field than with previous franchises.

Baker Mayfield would probably be the better option for Cleveland, but egos have been bruised on both sides. Earlier in the offseason, Mayfield went as far as to chastise fans of the franchise, which appeared to be the beginning of the end for his time with the organization.

On the Ya Neva Know podcast, he said:

"I would love to show up at someone's cubicle and just boo the sh** out of them, and watch them crumble."

Watson and his legal team recently settled with 20 of the 24 victims alleging sexual assault against the star quarterback. Though this signals that the end is perhaps in sight for his troubles, in reality there is still some way to go as at least one case seems headed for trial.

The 2022 version of the Cleveland Browns may not be what we thought they were going to be back in March. But with Brissett under center, they could possibly grind out enough results to be a contender.

