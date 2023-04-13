NFL Rumors: Is Julian Edelman coming out of retirement? Former Patriots WR teases future move ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Will Julian Edelman play again?

That was the question popping up in NFL fans' minds ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. That's because the former New England Patriots wide receiver posted an Instagram video of his highlights with the message:

"2 years out of the game and I’ve decided to come out of retirement... from making hype videos. Feels good to be back."

Some fans were definitely fooled by the announcement, thinking he was going to play again:

@peter_james 2024 Dude I was so happy at first to see you on the field again…. Then I saw the rest of the post

@elroger23 Welcome back!

@jdugggz WOW

Some were not convinced, like this one:

@a1wesley Let’s be real, No way you could still play at nfl level

Is Julian Edelman serious about his retirement?

Sadly, that last comment is true. Edelman retired during the 2021 offseason after failing a physical and being released from the Patriots because of that.

Since then, he has dabbled in media, appearing on podcasts and co-hosting Paramount+'s Inside the NFL. After Edelman landed the latter, speculation arose that he might return to the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers, at the time, had former teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on their roster, but Edelman denied reports of his return:

"I'm a one-team guy. I got three rings, played in a magical dynasty, with an unbelievable franchise coach, best quarterback of all time, like, yo, I'm not a greedy guy. I played to win, I played to compete, I don't need anything else to prove. I'm good with what I did. I left it all out on the field."

He would eventually solidify his status on Pardon My Take earlier this year, conceding that he would not be fit enough to play again:

"I'm done, boys. You can't be two years out of the game coming in at 37 with knee braces and taped ankles thinking you're going to go out here and compete against these young bucks."

