NFL Rumors: Jerry Jones' Cowboys linked with blockbuster swoop for Bill Belichick

Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys are rumored to be making a move for New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Belichick is in his 24th season as coach of the Patriots and is considered the best in NFL history.

With the Patriots, Belichick has won six Super Bowls and created a dynasty. However, recently, with the Pats off to a 2-8 record, there has been talk that Robert Kraft could fire Belichick.

If Belichick gets fired as coach of the Patriots, NBC Sports' Peter King reckons the Dallas Cowboys could be interested in hiring him:

"I think, just to throw it out there, here are my best Bill Belichick-on-the-free-market options, if indeed, Robert Kraft “parts ways” with Belichick (2-8 this year, 27-34 post-Brady) after the season:

"a. Dallas. The Cowboys could be in play, I think, only if they don’t win the division, have some sketchy outings down the stretch and go winless in the playoffs. In that case, I could see Jerry Jones chasing Belichick, repeating history from two decades ago. Before you say Belichick would never work for Jerry, remember 2003, when we all thought Bill Parcells would never work for Jones."

Mike McCarthy is Dallas' coach and has gone 35-22. He's in his fourth season as coach, but if the Cowboys fall short in the playoffs again, Jones could make the switch to Belichick if he becomes available.

What is Bill Belichick's salary with the Patriots in 2023?

It was recently reported that Bill Belichick had signed a new deal, but originally the terms of the deal weren't announced.

However, according to multiple reports, the new deal only covers 2023 and 2024. Ian Rapoport also claims that the new deal won't hold Robert Kraft from firing Belichick if that's what he deems necessary.

It has also been reported that Belichick is making around $20 million in 2023 and is the highest-paid coach in the NFL.

