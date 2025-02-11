NFL Rumors: Justin Herbert’s former head coach set to land major role with Kellen Moore’s Saints

Kellen Moore, the soon-to-be new head coach of the New Orleans Saints, is wasting no time getting a staff together. The Saints are finalizing a deal for Moore to become their next HC, and reports indicate a former NFL boss will head up his defense.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted:

"Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley, who spent last season as an assistant coach in San Francisco, is a leading candidate to become Kellen Moore’s defensive coordinator in New Orleans, per sources."

Staley was previously the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers for three seasons, guiding them to the playoffs in 2022.

Moore helped the Eagles capture Super Bowl LIX with a 40-22 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs. The New Orleans job was the only head coaching vacancy left in the NFL, with the team parting ways with Dennis Allen during the 2024 season.

Throughout his NFL coaching career, Staley has served in various defensive posts, being an outside linebackers coach with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos and serving as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

Staley was widely criticized during his time as the Chargers head coach, particularly his decision-making during their epic playoff collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a January 2023 wild-card affair. The Chargers blew a 27-0 lead, falling 31-30 in what is the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history.

Kellen Moore and Brandon Staley reunited

It wasn’t that long ago that Kellen Moore and Brandon Staley worked together as head coach and coordinator. During Staley’s head coaching tenure with the Chargers, Moore was named the offensive coordinator for the 2023 season.

Over that campaign, the Chargers were ranked 18th offensively regarding yards per game (329.4), with Staley getting fired after 14 games with his team boasting a 5-9 record.

A disastrous defensive showing against the Las Vegas Raiders that season was the final nail in Staley’s coffin. In front of a big audience for Thursday Night Football, Staley’s team was clobbered 63-21 by Vegas, setting a Chargers franchise record for most points allowed in a single game.

Moore’s presence didn’t seem to aid Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert that year, though, as he threw for a career-low 20 touchdown passes.

Staley, who beat cancer at the age of 24, helped the LA Rams become the NFL’s best defensive unit during the 2020 regular season, his first as their coordinator. His group allowed just 281.9 yards per game during that campaign.

