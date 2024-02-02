NFL Rumors: Keenan Allen makes strong statement on Chargers’ future after Jim Harbaugh’s arrival in LA

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is hopeful of remaining with the only NFL franchise he's ever known.

Allen is entering the final year of his contract that sets to pay him $18,100,000 in his age 32 season. However, with the Chargers hiring a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh, Allen's future was a big question.

Allen holds a $34.71 million 2024 cap hit against the Chargers, but the wide receiver is adamant he wants to remain in Los Angeles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Yeah. Absolutely," Allen said. "I don't see myself going anywhere."

Although Keenan Allen wants to remain a Los Angeles Chargers, it may not be up to him. His cap hold could be something the Chargers want to get out of as Los Angeles is well over the cap heading into 2024.

However, Allen says he spoke to Harbaugh after he was introduced as head coach, and Harbaugh told him to just be him on the football field.

"Just me being myself. He's been watching for a long time, and we actually played against each other: Stanford-Cal," Allen said. "He just wants me to continue to be a leader. Continue to be who I am. And he's going to do his job."

If Allen does remain with the Chargers in 2024, he believes the team will be much better.

"We're going to continue to compete, do what we do and put some better results out there."

Harbaugh, meanwhile, is also confident in his team and he says the goal is to win multiple championships.

"It needs to be multiple, multiple championships," Harbaugh said in his first news conference as Chargers head coach. "We're going to be humble. Humble and hungry. But that's our goal. Our goal is to treat people in a first-class manner and to win multiple championships."

Harbaugh is reported to make $16 million per season with the Chargers.

Keenan Allen's NFL career

Keenan Allen missed four games last year

Keenan Allen was drafted 76th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2013.

Allen has played in 139 games in his career and has recorded 904 receptions for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns.

Last season, Allen played in 13 games, recording 108 receptions, which was a career-high for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite missing four games, he was among the leaders for wide receivers in yards and was selected to his sixth Pro Bowl.

If Allen does return to Los Angeles in 2024, it will be his 12th season in the NFL and all with the Chargers.