Kirk Cousins set to test free agency, hold talks with Falcons in legal tampering window: Report

All eyes have been on Kirk Cousins' free agency move this offseason with the Minnesota Vikings quarterback set to be the biggest domino of the quarterback carousel.

Given the dearth of quality veteran options at QB this year, Cousins is currently the biggest name on the list of free agents. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Cousins will hit free agency and begin discussions with Atlanta as soon as the tampering window opens.

Kirk Cousins free agency: Falcons tipped as best bet

There were a number of rumors linking Cousins to the Falcons since the NFL Combine.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio also noted that he overheard a conversation where the QB's wife, Julie, where it appeared the couple were leaning towards Atlanta.

Florio said on the Pat McAfee Show:

"My wife’s talking to Julie Cousins. I’m hanging around for some of the conversation. I picked some things out from that conversation and I come away from that conversation thinking it’s Minnesota or Atlanta. I got the sense that maybe there was a little frustration that the Vikings have had a long time to work out a deal with Kirk."

As things stand, if Cousins doesn't run it back with Minnesota, he will be the third on the list of most starts by a QB in Vikings history with 88 starts, behind Tommy Kramer (110) and Fran Tarkenton (170).

Vikings great endorses franchise's plan to move on from Kirk Cousins

Vikings legend Jared Allen made an appearance on the Up and Adams Show last week to talk about Cousins' impending free agency. Allen had a cold take on the situation:

“You blow your Achilles out at this point in your career. It’s a young man’s game, it’s going that way. I don’t know if you can invest that much more money what it would take to keep him. I don’t think it has any bearing on his ability. You’re gonna come off an injury. You can’t pay him. Sorry, Kirk. It’s nothing personal.”

In any case, nothing's done until the papers are signed. The Vikings could still come back with a better offer, though Cousin's wife Julie has roots in Georgia. The Falcons, with a new head coach, could also be Cousins' last chance at a big contract, given he is 36 years old and still rehabbing the Achilles injury he suffered.

Cousins heading to Atlanta could also have a massive bearing on the Vikings' plans to extend Justin Jefferson's contract next year, though the franchise will have to solve one problem at a time when it comes to their starting QB for 2024.