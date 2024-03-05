NFL Free Agency Rumors: Vikings might "F around and find out" with Kirk Cousins leaning towards Falcons

With the NFL franchise tag window closing, the Minnesota Vikings have no intentions of using it on quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins will hit the open market this free agency.

Free agency will begin next week on Wednesday, March 13, and Cousins shines on the list of available QBs.

While the Vikings would like to get a deal done and have Cousins return, there's a real possibility that Cousins will sign elsewhere.

ProFootballTalk analyst Mike Florio appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and discussed Cousins' frustration with the Vikings waiting to get a deal done.

Florio said Cousins is frustrated and may choose to sign elsewhere with a team that truly wants him.

“My wife’s talking to Julie Cousins," Florio said. "I’m hanging around for some of the conversation. I picked some things out from that conversation and I come away from that conversation thinking it’s Minnesota or Atlanta. I got the sense that maybe there was a little frustration that the Vikings have had a long time to work out a deal with Kirk."

"You get to a certain point where you F around and find out."

"You let it go too far down the tracks and even if the Vikings will say, ‘Oh wait the Falcons are paying you that, we’ll match it’ they have a chance to say 'Sorry, you had your chance.' They’re showing us love. You’re just showing a begrudging willingness to match what we were able to get from somebody who really wants us.’”

Does Kirk Cousins have a lot left in the tank?

Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Kirk Cousins will enter next season at 36 years old. He's coming off a torn Achilles injury he suffered in the middle of last season.

He's been the Minnesota Vikings QB for the past six seasons, leading them to two playoff appearances.

He's been a four-time Pro Bowler and a solid starting QB.

While it seemed as if Cousins would re-sign back with Minnesota this off-season, there's a growing sense that his time in Minnesota could end.

Cousins went 13-4 in 2022 and 4-4 in 2023 before suffering his Achilles injury. Cousins has posted videos on social media of his recovery, and we'll see how healthy he is this upcoming season.

