NFL Rumors: Miami’s Jevon Holland predicted to get $15,000,000+ salary in free agency

Several NFL insiders forecast that Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland will receive a big contract when free agency opens next week. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated and Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network both view Holland as a top bet to revitalize the safety market.
Breer explained his opinion on the safety market in a Sunday story.
"Miami Dolphins S Jevon Holland should top the safety market — he's played in three different defensive systems (Vic Fangio, and offshoots of the Patriots and Ravens) and just turned 25 years old — and maybe get past $15 million per year," Breer wrote. "But don't sleep on Minnesota's Cam Bynum as a guy who could land a deal as big as Holland's."
The Dolphins chose not to apply their franchise tag to Holland, which would have paid him $18.6 million for the 2025 season. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said that Holland "earned the right to test the market," per SI on Friday.
Jevon Holland is going to have a very "fruitful" market
Cameron Wolfe gave a more bullish estimate of Jevon Holland's contract value.
"From what I understand, he's gonna have a very fruitful market," Wolfe said on Sunday. "Talking to people in Indy, and even through the last few days, he's expected to eclipse $15 million a year, maybe even close to $20 million a year. That may be something that's a little rich for the Dolphins' blood."
Former NFL agent Joel Corry made the most aggressive prediction. He wrote for CBS Sports on Friday that Jevon Holland would aim for a four-year $80 million deal with $42.5 million guaranteed at signing. He pointed out Holland's agent, David Mulugheta, just negotiated Antoine Winfield Jr.'s four-year $84.1 million contract with Tampa Bay.
The Carolina Panthers have become a possible destination for Holland. Touchdown Wire's Jarrett Bailey made the connection, citing that the team has several free agents at safety and has $27.1 million in cap space. Spotrac estimates Holland will sign a four-year $60.5 million deal.
Holland's exit would be the fifth straight Dolphins second-round selection to depart before signing a second contract with the franchise. He put up career-high coverage statistics in 2024 with a 54.2% completion percentage and 89.0 passer rating when thrown at.
