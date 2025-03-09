  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Miami Dolphins
  • NFL Rumors: Miami’s Jevon Holland predicted to get $15,000,000+ salary in free agency

NFL Rumors: Miami’s Jevon Holland predicted to get $15,000,000+ salary in free agency

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Mar 09, 2025 20:01 GMT
NFL: NOV 17 Raiders at Dolphins - Source: Getty
NFL: NOV 17 Raiders at Dolphins (image credit: getty)

Several NFL insiders forecast that Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland will receive a big contract when free agency opens next week. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated and Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network both view Holland as a top bet to revitalize the safety market.

Ad

Breer explained his opinion on the safety market in a Sunday story.

"Miami Dolphins S Jevon Holland should top the safety market — he's played in three different defensive systems (Vic Fangio, and offshoots of the Patriots and Ravens) and just turned 25 years old — and maybe get past $15 million per year," Breer wrote. "But don't sleep on Minnesota's Cam Bynum as a guy who could land a deal as big as Holland's."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Dolphins chose not to apply their franchise tag to Holland, which would have paid him $18.6 million for the 2025 season. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said that Holland "earned the right to test the market," per SI on Friday.

Ad

Jevon Holland is going to have a very "fruitful" market

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

Cameron Wolfe gave a more bullish estimate of Jevon Holland's contract value.

Ad
"From what I understand, he's gonna have a very fruitful market," Wolfe said on Sunday. "Talking to people in Indy, and even through the last few days, he's expected to eclipse $15 million a year, maybe even close to $20 million a year. That may be something that's a little rich for the Dolphins' blood."

Former NFL agent Joel Corry made the most aggressive prediction. He wrote for CBS Sports on Friday that Jevon Holland would aim for a four-year $80 million deal with $42.5 million guaranteed at signing. He pointed out Holland's agent, David Mulugheta, just negotiated Antoine Winfield Jr.'s four-year $84.1 million contract with Tampa Bay.

Ad

The Carolina Panthers have become a possible destination for Holland. Touchdown Wire's Jarrett Bailey made the connection, citing that the team has several free agents at safety and has $27.1 million in cap space. Spotrac estimates Holland will sign a four-year $60.5 million deal.

Holland's exit would be the fifth straight Dolphins second-round selection to depart before signing a second contract with the franchise. He put up career-high coverage statistics in 2024 with a 54.2% completion percentage and 89.0 passer rating when thrown at.

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी