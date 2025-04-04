NFL Rumors: Micah Parsons could sign his contract extension with Cowboys by training camp

NFL analyst Dianna Russini discussed the Dallas Cowboys and the Micah Parsons contract situation on Thursday.

Russini was on the popular 'Scoop City: A Show About the NFL' podcast alongside former NFL player Chase Daniel. She made it clear that though the situation may be frustrating for fans, this is simply how the Dallas Cowboys handle their free agents and contract situations.

"This is just how Dallas does business, and we all have to live with it, and it can be annoying. I'm sure it's frustrating for the players, irritating for the fans, but the reality is, the Dallas Cowboys are never in a hurry, and they're fine with it." (34:00)

Russini then continued by highlighting her belief that Parsons will become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the National Football League once he signs his new deal.

"Off what I just said, you know, training camp. We know where the number is going to be. He's going to be the highest-paid non-quarterback. It's gonna to be above Ja’Marr Chase."

Parsons is just the latest example of owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys waiting until late in the process to re-sign their elite level players.

In 2024, the Cowboys signed star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a contract extension at the end of August, just over a week or so before the start of the new season. As a result, history and Russini's recent comments show that this is simply how the Cowboys as an organization handle their contract business.

When will Micah Parsons sign with the Cowboys?

Although it is unclear when exactly Parsons will sign his extension, there is a belief that it will happen well before the 2025 campaign begins. Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the National Football League when he is healthy, something he has shown consistently since entering the league.

Since entering the league in the 2021 season, Parsons has 256 total tackles, 172 solo tackles, 52.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles. He has been Dallas' best defensive player during that time, something that has led 'Spotrac' to project his market value to be around a four-year deal worth $146,740,776 ($36.7 million average annual value).

