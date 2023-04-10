NFL Rumors: Panthers insider provides massive update on franchise’s alleged pursuit of Anthony Richardson 

Anthony Richardson is a draft prospect this year who has left many teams puzzled. He probably has the biggest upside to his game among all the quarterbacks available in the draft but is presently considered too raw for the NFL.

Many teams are monitoring Richardson ahead of the draft, and he is expected to be an early first-round pick. The Carolina Panthers, who have the first overall pick in the upcoming draft, are also interested in Richardson.

Sheena Quick, a Panthers insider for Fox Sports Radio, was recently asked about the franchise's interest in Richardson. Here's what she said on the Kay Adams Show:

"I am definitely an Anthony Richardson fan. I pounded the table for Anthony Richardson. If the Panthers weren't picking at one... but with the thing, everything that they gave up to get to one and Frank Reich trying to kind of outrun that bad quarterback history from Indianapolis and the Panthers trying to find some type of stability since Cam Newton. I just don't think they can afford to gamble right there.

"Amazing prospect, super high ceiling, you don't know what he's going to do with a coaching staff like the one that Carolina has assembled. He, you know, arguably didn't really have any stability at UF...

"Didn't have a lot of weapons at UF, all of that would be different in Carolina but I think time is of the essence and that's the only thing that keeps Anthony Richardson from possibly being number one."

It's certainly true that drafting Anthony Richardson could turn out to be a huge gamble for the Carolina Panthers. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are seen as the quarterbacks who are likely to be drafted with the first overall pick, and the Panthers are likely to take the safer option.

There is no denying that Richardson could turn out to be a superstar quarterback in the league, but as of now, he is deemed a major boom-or-bust prospect. Young and Stroud, on the other hand, have gained the trust of the majority in the league.

Best landing spot for Anthony Richardson:

Anthony Richardson: Florida v Florida State

Anthony Richardson is already a great dual-threat quarterback. However, if he gets the opportunity to be a backup for a year and then make his debut in the NFL, then that would be the best possible thing for him.

The best possible scenario for him to begin his career in the NFL would be by getting drafted by the Seattle Seahawks. They already have Geno Smith, which will enable Richardson to be the backup and learn the essentials from a great veteran QB and a head coach like Pete Carroll.

This will provide Richardson enough time to get better at his craft, and then he could absolutely become an unstoppable force in the NFL. It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks will make a push for the Florida quarterback in the Draft.

