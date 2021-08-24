NFL rumors: New England Patriots 'frustrated' with Cam Newton situation, all eyes on Mac Jones  

Situations can and do change on a weekly basis in the NFL, and the latest drama surrounding Cam Newton and Mac Jones is no different. While changes can occur due to fluctuating form or injuries in unfortunate cases, in times of COVID-19, a simple misunderstanding is all it takes to derail your chances.

The Patriots' offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, had earlier confirmed that Cam Newton would be the starter come the regular season. Newton, though, went for a medical test outside the New England Patriots' facility and that means he now has to stay away from the team for five days. It subsequently also confirms that Cam Newton is currently unvaccinated.

Essentially: Cam Newton tried to do the right thing and got tested away from the facility so he wouldn’t miss a day. But that part wasn’t specially communicated to the team. So he officially “missed a day” even though he didn’t. Now he must wait 5 days. https://t.co/n75YjFU5Mn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2021

What Cam Newton's absence could mean for Mac Jones

With the preseason underway, five days of missed practice could open the door for Mac Jones. Just as it required an unfortunate injury to Drew Bledsoe for Tom Brady to get his opportunity, Mac Jones (who is already being compared to Brady) could supplant the starter here due to this mishap.

It leaves Cam Newton in a precarious position, and it remains to be seen if this changes his mind when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. After playing well in pre-season games, losing the starting spot to a rookie quarterback would be quite a hit.

Reports indicate the New England Patriots are "frustrated" with the whole situation. They expected their starting quarterback to participate in reps and not get sidelined just as they were entering the new season. Bill Belichick, who is not usually known for his eloquence, was cryptic in his remarks but seemed to acknowledge that Mac Jones now has a better chance of becoming the starting quarterback.

When asked if this was a big opportunity for Jones, he replied in the affirmative.

Per sources, there is a level of frustration internally with the Cam Newton situation. One important member of the organization believes this has "opened" a window of opportunity for rookie Mac Jones. The team practices today and then with the NYG tomorrow b4 Newton can return. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 24, 2021

The reason for the New England Patriots' frustration also stems from the fact that even though they have publicly said that this is all a misunderstanding, there's a chance it's a little far from the truth.

When the COVID-19 protocols were negotiated between the NFL and the NFLPA, Patriots captains Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater made a video talking about vaccines and Bill Belichick himself declared that he expected his players to be fully aware of vaccination and test protocols.

Now that his starting quarterback has shown himself to be unaware of the COVID-19 rulebook, it remains to be seen whether he loses the playbook to Mac Jones.

