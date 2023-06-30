NFL Rumors: Patriots make major roster decisions to facilitate DeAndre Hopkins move

The New England Patriots are going all the way to bring someone like DeAndre Hopkins, based on the latest roster moves. DeVante Parker signed a three-year $33 million deal. It was followed by Ja'Whaun Bentley's two-year $18.75 million expansion.

By tying up these players to long-term deals, not only are the New England Patriots securing their future, they are able to spread the money around. That should allow them to sign a veteran wide receiver like DeAndre Hopkins.

Mark Daniels @ByMarkDaniels Per source, the Bentley and Parker deals will clear more money on the Patriots 2023 salary cap. The moves could help them in the pursuit of another veteran such as DeAndre Hopkins or another deal this summer. Per source, the Bentley and Parker deals will clear more money on the Patriots 2023 salary cap. The moves could help them in the pursuit of another veteran such as DeAndre Hopkins or another deal this summer.

DeAndre Hopkins emerges as a prime target for the New England Patriots

DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent and still looking for a team. He has taken his time to make his choice but he has visited some teams already. Among them were the New England Patriots.

He had also visited the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans and there are reports that he is interested in joining the Super Bowl champions given he wants to win a ring before he retires. But failing that, the Patriots definitely remain an option.

While the franchise has not commented on whether they were impressed with DeAndre Hopkins, they need a premier offensive star to strengthen their side further. They missed the playoffs last year after finishing 8-9.

For them to compete in the AFC East, they need to really make some smart moves on offense. The New York Jets have strengthened by bringing in Aaron Rodgers, his favored offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and old acquaintances of his from the Green Bay Packers. They already had one of the best defenses in the NFL. They are among the Super Bowl favorites.

Another team in the same division with the same aspirations are the Buffalo Bills. They have been the team to beat in the division for the past three years. With Josh Allen as quarterback, they should be back in the mix again this year.

The Miami Dolphins also have an explosive offense. Tua Tagovailoa was one of the best quarterbacks, in terms of passer rating, when he was not injured. If he can keep healthy and the likes of Tyreek Hill can keep shining, they can go a long way.

Colum Cronin @ColumFromCork



They’ll be better on Offense given they have an actual OC which should mean they have a semblance of a plan… But good enough to compete within the division and a stacked AFC conference?



AFC East rolls on



twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… What to make of the 2023 Patriots?They’ll be better on Offense given they have an actual OC which should mean they have a semblance of a plan… But good enough to compete within the division and a stacked AFC conference?AFC East rolls on @IreNFL What to make of the 2023 Patriots? They’ll be better on Offense given they have an actual OC which should mean they have a semblance of a plan… But good enough to compete within the division and a stacked AFC conference? AFC East rolls on @IreNFL twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

This leaves the New England Patriots in a precarious position and risks them falling behind their divisional rivals in the hunt for playoff football. Adding DeAndre Hopkins will give Mac Jones another weapon. They are already locking up their existing tools on offense for the upcoming seasons but that could allow them to get the veteran wide receiver in as well.

