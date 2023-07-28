NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Matthew Judon wants $54,500,000-contract reworked

Matthew Judon joined the New England Patriots as a free agent following his departure from the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2021 NFL season. His new four-year contract was worth $54.5 million at the time he signed it, keeping him with the Patriots until the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season. Now halfway through his deal, Judon is reportedly looking for it to be adjusted.

Following two strong seasons in New England, during which he recorded 28 total sacks, Judon is presumably looking for a raise. He currently ranks as the 20th highest-paid edge rusher by AAV entering the 2023 NFL season, despite finishing inside the top-10 in the Defensive Player of the Year voting last year.

While Judon is currently attending training camp, he's reportedly remained limited in his participation, according to Patriots reporter Phil Perry. The defensive superstar has skipped large portions of practice, instead simplifying his involvement to certain drills.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Perry:

"Matthew Judon hasn’t participated much in practice beyond conditioning work the last two days. Bears watching. It’s my understanding that, while Judon and the team maintain an amicable relationship, he’d like his contract adjusted... Judon did participate in team work intermittently. Had him for about a half dozen snaps. Would term his participation as 'limited.'"

MLFootball @_MLFootball



Judon and the team's relationship remains good.



Among edge rushers, his contract's AAV ranks twentieth, despite putting up top-5 production. REPORT: New England #Patriots star pass rusher Matthew Judon would like his contract modified, per @PhilAPerry of @NBCSports.Judon and the team's relationship remains good.Among edge rushers, his contract's AAV ranks twentieth, despite putting up top-5 production. pic.twitter.com/xpvXOUrXnY

The positive news is that Judon is attending the Patriots' training camp, so he's not currently holding out for more money. That could potentially change if the franchise refuses to work with him on his desired adjustments. This situation is surely one to keep a close eye on as Judon is a crucial piece in the Patriots' defense. He's been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL since arriving in New England.

How good has Matthew Judon been for the Patriots?

Matthew Judon

Since joining the New England Patriots two years ago, Matthew Judon has statistically been one of the most dominant pass rushers in the entire NFL. His 28 total sacks across the past two seasons are the third-most of any player, tied with Pittsburgh Steelers superstar TJ Watt. Only Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett have totaled more sacks than Judon during that span.

Joining the Patriots has helped elevate Judon to the next level. In five years with the Baltimore Ravens, he failed to reach 10 sacks in any season. He averaged just under seven sacks per season in Baltimore, doubling that to 14 sacks per season in New England.