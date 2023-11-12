NFL Rumors: Patriots owner Robert Kraft delivers update on Bill Belichick’s future

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick have formed a legendary tandem in more than two decades working together with the New England Patriots. The combination of owner and coach/general manager has totaled six Super Bowl rings, the most for any team ever.

The issue is that all six rings came when Tom Brady served as the Patriots' quarterback. Since his departure from the team, things have been going downhill. In fact, it has never been worse than the 2023 NFL season, as the Patriots enter Week 10 with a disastrous 2-7 record.

Prior to their game against the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Germany, Robert Kraft appeared on an NFL Network broadcast to discuss New England's struggles this year.

"This our 30th year that I've had the privilege of owning this team," Kraft said. "And I've never been 2-7. So, it's really disappointing. I had hoped that things would be a lot better, as I know our fanbase did. And I hope today is a chance to reset and make this a much better year. This isn't what we were expecting to happen this year."

Robert Kraft surely seems frustrated with where the Patriots currently stand right now. Bill Belichick is presumably one of the biggest reasons why, as he serves as their coach as well as the general manager. This means that roster construction and player development both fall on him.

The Patriots unit is currently one of the least talented in the entire NFL, and young quarterback Mac Jones continues to go backward. These are just some of Bill Belichick's shortcomings in recent years and why many rumors are swirling that this could be his last year in New England.

Will Robert Kraft release Bill Belichick?

Bill Belichick reportedly signed a significant contract extension with the New England Patriots ahead of the 2023 NFL season. While the details of the new deal were kept private, it is apparently a multi-year agreement. This makes it more complicated for Robert Kraft to move on from him, though not impossible.

According to CBS Sports:

"A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Belichick agreed to a new and "lucrative" contract with the Patriots over the offseason. This latest report from NFL Media illuminates that deal a little more, revealing that Belichick is under contract "at least" this year and the 2024 season."

"And if the two sides did elect to part ways this coming offseason and Belichick still wanted to coach somewhere in the league, Kraft would want some sort of compensation from whatever team that is trying to install the future Hall of Famer as their newest coach."

According to The Athletic:

"On multiple occasions in recent years, he has lamented the team’s lack of a postseason victory in the post-Brady era. Kraft has grown frustrated, if not downright angry, over this shortage of success, according to people close to the situation.”

Head coach trades don't happen often in the NFL, but examples do exist. Bill Belichick, Jon Gruden and Sean Payton are among the coaches who have been traded for significant draft compensation in the past. Most recently, the Denver Broncos acquired Payton from the New Orleans Saints for first and second-round picks in the NFL draft.

Robert Kraft will likely be looking to get something similar if Belichick does seek a new team.