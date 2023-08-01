NFL Rumors: Patriots rejected Leonard Fournette due to RB not being in “best of shape”

Leonard Fournette was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL offseason after spending three years with the franchise. Despite being one of the best available running backs in free agency, he remains without a new team with NFL training camps now open.

The New England Patriots previously expressed interest in adding Fournette to their roster. They even hosted him for a visit to potentially discuss a new contract but instead declined to sign him. Their reason for passing him was initially unknown, but a recent report may have cleared it up.

According to Patriots reporter Paul Perillo:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’ve had a couple of people tell me he wasn’t in the best of shape.”

If the reports are in fact true, Fournette's fitness caused him to miss out a solid opportunity in New England.

The Patriots have been searching for help at their running back position during the ongoing offseason to work behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

Damien Harris averaged 10 touches per game in a similar role last year but departed for the Buffalo Bills during free agency.

The Patriots' current back ups include Pierre Strong and Ty Montgomery, but their offseason activity clearly suggests that they're looking to upgrade.

They also recently hosted Ezekiel Elliot on a visit and are rumored to be planning the same for Dalvin Cook as well. Apparently Fournette was their preferred choice, but his physical condition resulted in them seeking other options.

Leonard Fournette's desirable skillset

Leonard Fournette

In the modern version of the NFL, almost every team has been transforming their offensive gameplans to feature a dynamic passing attack.

That also means teams are looking for running backs that excell at catching passes out of the backfield. That' great news for Leonard Fournette, who profiles as an excellent receiving back.

Since joining Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Fournette has increased his receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in each of three seasons with the team.

He even set new career highs with 523 receiving yards and three touchdowns during the 2022 season. He also recorded his most receptions since 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite setting a career low with 3.5 rushing yards per carry last year, Fournette'e increasingly impressive receiving skills likely make him a desirable target for several NFL teams.

He just may need to get back in proper physical shape first if the reports from Patriots are true.