NFL Rumors: Raiders tried to draft CJ Stroud with first overall pick before Panthers’ big move for Bryce Young

The Houston Texans have hit the jackpot on quarterback CJ Stroud. Through five games, he has completed 61.3 percent of his throws for 1,461 yards, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He has also led the Texans to a modest 2-3 record with victories over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Stroud is thriving with the team that selected him second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, he could have been playing for another AFC franchise. Reports surfaced that another team tried to trade for the first overall pick to get the former Ohio State standout.

How close were the Las Vegas Raiders to getting CJ Stroud?

In his recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky shared the Las Vegas Raiders’ intent during the 2023 draft. The former NFL quarterback said that the AFC West team engaged with the Chicago Bears for the top overall pick in this year’s draft.

BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman seconded this claim. He wrote that the Bears asked the Raiders for six draft picks, including Las Vegas’ 2023 first and second-rounders. Also included in the reported asking price are two more first-round picks and one more second-rounder.

However, the Carolina Panthers won the bid for the number one selection. They gave up a 2023 first-rounder, a 2023 second-rounder, a 2024 first-rounder, and a 2025 second-rounder. The Panthers also traded wide receiver DJ Moore to the Bears.

The Panthers used that pick for former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Meanwhile, the Texans stayed at number two, and there were rumors that they might not use that selection for a quarterback. Instead, they went with CJ Stroud and traded up to number three for defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

Had the Raiders won the bid, Stroud might be wearing the silver and black. He could have played in a division featuring Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, and Patrick Mahomes.

CJ Stroud has the upper hand on Bryce Young early in their careers

So far, CJ Stroud is the better option between the two prospects. He already has two 300-yard games and has thrown a touchdown pass in four straight games.

Conversely, Bryce Young is still seeking his breakthrough victory with the Panthers. He has a 63.9 completion percentage (92 of 144) for 750 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also missed Carolina’s Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury.

But in an alternate scenario, Stroud could have been a Raider. If they pulled it off, they would have additional cap space to upgrade the roster around the prized quarterback.