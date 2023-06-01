Shannon Sharpe to leave FS1's 'Undisputed' as HOF TE deserts Skip Bayless after 7 years

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless' partnership is reportedly coming to an end soon. The two have been a staple analyzing football and basketball games. But if latest reports are true, we will not see the former NFL great grace the screens for the coming 2023 NFL season.

The end is reported to come relatively soon with the June 2023 NBA finals being the last collaboration between the two of them. Essentially, how long they will be seen together is how long the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat can stretch the series.

If the series goes through all seven games, then it will finish on Sunday, June 18th. The week beginning on the 19th is then expected to be their last few shows together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two hosts have had many sporting disagreements on the air. But issues beyond disputes that stemmed from sports field might have cast some sourness, which has brought this reported demise.

Issues reportedly come to a head between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on Undisputed

One time when things came to a head was last season when Damar Hamlin collapsed playing for the Buffalo Bills against the Cincinnati Bengals. Skip Bayless sent out a tweet that was widely panned as it seemed that he was more worried about the sporting connotations than what the player was going through at the time.

Shannon Sharpe skipped next day's Undisputed, in what was seen widely as a protest move. When he came back, he was unequivocal in denouncing the post, which he hoped Skip Bayless would take down. But Skip demurred in taking it down, interrupting Shannon's flow on the show, which he did not take kindly to.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hQQK0njiQZ

But while that was one of the most high-profile issue we saw on air, there were other issues as well. Shannon Sharpe reportedly wanted more control in deciding the topics that they were discussing on Undisputed. As someone who has come up and become as big a name in the broadcasting arena as he was in the football field, he believed he should be treated as an equal.

It was not a completely irrelevant argument either. When Skip Bayless left ESPN in 2016, ending his partnership there with Stephen A. Smith, few could have envisaged someone else taking over the spot of the sparring partner. But Shannon Sharpe had replaced Smith from time to time and had shown his worth in steady ratings even before he joined FS1.

With Shannon Sharpe already hosting a podcast of his own and him being more popular than ever, it remains to be seen if Skip Bayless can survive without him.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes