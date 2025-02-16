NFL Rumors: Steelers have shown interest in acquiring Cooper Kupp for several months

The Los Angeles Rams have informed Cooper Kupp of their plans to trade him. The Super Bowl LVI MVP has struggled with injuries since his historic season in 2021, and the franchise is looking to cut costs.

Kupp still has two years left on his current contract, as he signed a three-year, $80.1 million contract extension in 2022. The star wide receiver carries a cap hit of $29.78 million next season, so facilitating a trade will be complicated for the Rams.

According to a recent report, the Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as a potential landing spot for JuJu. The AFC North franchise has been tracking the wide receiver's situation for months.

Jay Glazer drops update on Steelers' interest in Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp - NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

FanSided's Iain McMillan and Cody William recently interviewed Jay Glazer. The NFL insider talked about how the Steelers reached out to the Rams regarding a trade for Kupp during this past NFL season, as there were rumors about Los Angeles potentially trading him.

The Rams decided to keep Kupp for the rest of the season but have now decided to trade the star wideout. The Steelers need another playmaker to pair with George Pickens, and Kupp will be a perfect addition to their team.

"The Cooper Kupp thing was interesting because during the season, I heard about Cooper maybe being on the open market," Glazer said, per Ramblin Fan. "I called Sean (McVay) and he goes, 'No, teams have called. Like, the Steelers called, somebody else called, but they weren't offering a lot.'"

The Steelers made the playoffs last season after finishing 10-7. They lost five straight games to end the season and now need a new quarterback. Aaron Rodgers could be a potential option for Pittsburgh, and getting a player like Kupp will help the team attract the four-time NFL MVP.

Kupp has only played 33 games in the last three seasons but is still a difference-maker when healthy. Puka Nacua's ascension into a superstar wide receiver has allowed the Rams to move on from the veteran receiver.

A team like the Steelers can get Kupp for cheap and get the best out of him. Furthermore, the presence of a 31-year-old receiver of his caliber will provide more opportunities for Pickens, who may consider a trade if the situation in Pittsburgh doesn't improve.

