NFL Rumors: Titans will pass on 4 QBs for Cam Ward in 2025 NFL draft 

NFL reporter Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team thinks that the Tennessee Titans will end up selecting Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 draft. Their need for a quarterback is massive after the struggles of Will Levis, and the team decided against addressing the position in free agency.

Speaking on his show, "NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov", the reporter spoke about how the franchise did not explore the chances of signing veteran free agents that were available, such as Sam Darnold or Aaron Rodgers, and how this points out for using the No. 1 overall pick on Cam Ward:

"They were not in on Sam Darnold. They have not been on Aaron Rodgers. They checked in on Russell Wilson for like a split second, nothing serious there. They checked in on Carson Wentz, nothing serious there. They have not been talking about any of these veteran quarterbacks who could be a starter," Meirov said.

"That tells people around the NFL; it's not coming from the Titans, but people around the NFL believe that the Titans at No. 1 have zeroed in at a quarterback. They are planning, as of right now Miami quarterback, Cam Ward," he added.

(from 1:04 mark onwards)

A recent report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini revealed that the New York Giants have "aggressively" tried to move to the No. 1 pick, without any success. This could also be interpreted as the Titans being locked in on Cam Ward.

Titans go "all out" during Miami's Pro Day to observe Cam Ward throw

On Monday, the Miami Hurricanes hoster their Pro Day, with many of their draft prospects working in front of NFL scouts. Ward had the opportunity to throw in front of executives from Tennessee's front office.

And they were fully involved. Among the attendees were:

General Manager Mike Borgonzi;

Assistant GM Dave Ziegler;

President of Football Operations Chad Brinker

Vice-President of Football Operations Reggie McKenzie

Head coach Brian Callahan

Offensive coordinator Nick Holz

Quarterbacks coach Bo Hargrave

The team had an official meeting with the quarterback during the NFL Combine, but a full workout including throws happened just at the Pro Day. Ward also told the Titans' official website about a small interaction he had with some of their executives:

"I told them I was solidifying it today," Ward said via TennesseeTitans.com. "They finally got a chance to see me throw in person, and I'll get another chance hopefully to throw in front of them. But that's a good building they have in [Tennessee], a good support staff. I was just happy to be able to throw in front of them for the first time."

Do you think the Tennessee Titans should select Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick next month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

