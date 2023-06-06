NFL Rumors: Tom Brady's ex-teammate set to replace Shannon Sharpe on FS1's 'Undisputed'

Shannon Sharpe could be replaced by Tom Brady's former teammate as speculation heats up on who will replace the NFL Hall-of-Famer on Undisputed. Front Office Sports is now reporting that LeSean McCoy, who won the Super Bowl as Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate, could take the spot opposite Skip Bayless.

While "Shady" is still a new commodity on television, he has done well on FS1's SPEAK. He joined the show in 2022 after an NFL career that saw him haul in six Pro Bowl nominations. He retired on a high after lifting the Lombardi Trophy in each of his last two seasons; one with the Kansas City Chiefs and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Apart from him, there are other people under consideration as well, reportedly. From the FOX stable, LeSean McCoy's colleagues Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor could make the cut, as well Nick Wright of "First Things First." Outside the network, Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin are reportedly a possibility.

Skip Bayless is expected to carry a significant clout in the final selection.

Can Tom Brady himself replace Shannon Sharpe someday?

Tom Brady, now that he is retired, can soon join FOX thanks to the $375 million deal he has with them. If he does, and he will do so as an analyst and is scheduled to begin it in Fall 2024.

Given that he is a surefire future Hall-of-Famer, audiences might be willing to hear his hot takes on trending topics. In such a case, he could theoretically replace another Canton enshrinee on Undsiputed.

However, that looks extremely unlikely. Tom Brady has never taken polarized positions on any topic and while we will wait to see his analysis, it is hard to see him share screen time with Skip Bayless or anyone else. Secondly, Undisputed delves into topics beyond football, especially the NBA, and in such circumstances, someone with a wider knowledge of the sporting arena will be better.

Rather it is altogether more likely that Undisputed will get someone equally pugnacious, who is not afraid to hold their own on the show. There are good candidates currently working on various networks right now and they will be vetted by Skip Bayless. The question is whether more people will stick with him or follow Shannon Sharpe, because the legendary tight end has created his own brand in broadcast over the last few years.

Whatever happens, it will be a new beginning for the show and it remains to be seen if Skip Bayless can add another chapter to his career with someone else.

