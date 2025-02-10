NFL Rumors: Tom Brady’s Raiders make Super Bowl move after Eagles vs Chiefs

Tom Brady has played in more Super Bowls (10) than anyone, and rumor has it that his Las Vegas Raiders have been making a play to host the big game for many years.

The Raiders, partly owned by the former seven-time Super Bowl champion, have reportedly bid to become the host city for the showcase event in the latter stages of this decade and early into the next one.

Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore published a story about the pitch the club is making to have it as a long-term home for a few years.

"The Raiders and Las Vegas submitted a letter of intent to the NFL to host a Super Bowl in 2029, 2030 or 2031 at Allegiant Stadium. The word could come down this calendar year on the next Super Bowl in Las Vegas," Bonsignore wrote.

Vegas was previously the host city in 2024 when the Kansas City Chiefs won a thriller over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

According to the story published by Bonsignore, it seems as though the league is interested in having Sin City as a Super Bowl destination many more times. Following the conclusion of the 2024 Super Bowl, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said:

“The NFL looks forward to coming back.”

Steve Hill, the chief executive officer and president of the Las Vegas Convention Visitors Authority, confirmed their interest in hosting the Super Bowl:

“We certainly said ’29, ’30 and ’31; we are very interested in any and all of those years.”

The NFL’s Super Bowl timeline

Traditionally, Super Bowl host cities are selected four years in advance. If this trend continues, Las Vegas will learn whether or not they will host the game again in this decade next year. Atlanta was granted the 2028 Super Bowl game in October during the league's autumn meetings. At the winter conference in December 2023, Los Angeles learned that they would host the event in 2027.

In the past, the NFL has announced the Super Bowl sites in multiple-year groupings, and if it were up to Vegas, the Super Bowl would be an annual event in that city.

“Understanding that we’re kind of kidding, although we’re not really kidding,” Steve Hill said. “If they wanted to do the Super Bowl here every year, we will do it here every year.”

The next Super Bowl occurs at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8, 2026.

