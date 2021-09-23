NFL Rumors: Why 49ers haven't given up on signing free agent Frank Gore

The 49ers have got problems at the running back position as we approach Week 3 in the NFL. Raheem Moster went down in Week 1 with a season-ending injury, and Elijah Mitchell was hurt against the Eagles in Week 2.

Former Lions runner Kerryon Johnson is in the building, but he has had two serious knee injuries and isn't the runner he was in 2018. The 49ers need help at the running back position, and former 49ers back Frank Gore is available on the market.

Could Frank Gore come back to the NFL?

Gore is a future Hall of Famer. His long and legendary career looked finished, but the rash of injuries that have hit the 49ers have now brought his name back into the fold.

Gore's name cropped up during Kyle Shanahan's press conference on Wednesday, and the head coach spoke glowingly about his former player:

“I would never put anything past Frank, If we gave him a little heads-up and some notice, he’ll always be ready. We thought it was a little early for that. Guys still have a chance of playing this week.

The 49ers love Gore's presence and attitude. The experience and leadership he brings to the table would be an excellent fit for Kyle Shanahan's team. The head coach continued to speak effusively about Gore and said they wouldn't rule out a move:

“(We) would never fully rule that out. Don’t know exactly where he is right now. There are a number of people in here who have a relationship with him. If that time ever comes when we need to do it, and he wants to do it, we would never rule it out.”

Gore is third on the list of all-time rushers in the NFL. The legendary player is currently pursuing a boxing career, guiding his son's fledgling football career.

However, he loves the NFL, and he is still in great shape. Gore is tough, experienced, and a willing blocker. Gore never officially retired from the NFL. He intimated that in tweets, but we've seen other players return from retirement before, especially in the last two seasons.

Gore is a 49ers legend, and they could entice him back onto the field in an emergency. The relentless runner will surely desire another run at going all the way with his beloved 49ers. That is why Shanahan and the 49ers staff believe they could bring him back.

