"You booted that b***h, that test was deserved" - NFL's 'random' drug test of Saints punter after his 81-yard bomb had fans in splits 

New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Gillikin is loving life in the NFL so far. Not many people knew who he was, but that changed during a preseason game against the Packers.
Gillikin went on to punt in the third quarter and produced an incredible 81-yard punt that got the entire sports world talking. When you do something that incredible, some organizations think it's a little fishy. So much so that Gillikin was then selected for a "random" drug test.
The kicker posted the message he received on his Twitter account and fans were quick to respond. One fan said that the test was deserved given he booted the football so far.
"@blakegillikin goddamn you booted that b***h, that test was deserved 😂😂."
Gillikin's punt was a thing of beauty as New Orleans were backed up on their own 15-yard line before he hit his bomb. The kick reached the endzone and resulted in a touch back.
Other fans gave their thoughts on the punter's random drug test, with many finding the funny side of it.
Watch Gillikin's extraordinary punt below.
What can we expect from the New Orleans Saints in 2022/23?
Depending on who you ask, New Orleans could be one of the surprise teams of the NFL season. While many still firmly believe that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady will win the NFC South, don't sleep on the Saints just yet.
We know they boast a superb defense led by Cameron Jordan and Marshon Lattimore, but New Orleans got even better defensively over the offseason, adding Chiefs superstar Tyrann Mathieu.
But let's not forget who the team got back in the offseason. Before his injury, Michael Thomas was regarded as one of the best receivers in football. He vomes back to an offense that already includes Taysom Hill, free agent Jarvis Landry and first-round pick Chris Olave. In the backfield, you have running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram Jr for Jameis Winston to thrive in the offense.
There is also one thing that stands in their favor. They have the edge over Brady and the Buccaneers. The Saints have lost just one of their last five games in the matchup. Their last matchup was back in December 2021, when they shut out Brady and won the game 9-0.
The division might not be as one-sided as many think, New Orleans could be a contender in 2022.