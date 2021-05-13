NFL Schedule 2021: Complete schedule, date, time, & channels for all 256 games of regular-season

The much-awaited NFL schedule for the 2021-2022 season was announced by the league on Wednesday night. All 256 NFL games for the upcoming season are now set and ready. This year's NFL season will kick off on September 9, 2021, where the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers lock horns against each other.

Interestingly, this season is set to be one for the ages with the new 17-game format. Take a look at the complete schedule of all 256 games for the upcoming season.

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 1 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football: December 9th

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Sunday, September 12th

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Football Team, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Sunday Night Football: September 12th

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: September 13th

Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 2 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football: September 16

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Sunday, September 19th

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05PM EST (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05PM EST (FOX)

Tennessee Titans vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Sunday Night Football: September 19th

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: September 20th

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 3 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football: September 23rd

Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans, 8:20PM EST (NFL Network)

Sunday, September 26th

Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00PM EST (Fox)

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00PM EST (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots, 1:00PM EST (Fox)

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants, 1:00PM EST (Fox)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00PM EST (Fox)

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05PM EST (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05PM EST (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25PM EST (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings, 4:25PM EST (Fox)

Sunday Night Football: September 26th

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: September 27th

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 4 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football: September 30th

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20PM EST (NFL Network)

Sunday, October 3rd

Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05PM EST (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05PM EST (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Sunday Night Football: October 3rd

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots, 8:15PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: October 4th

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 5 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football: October 7th

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:20PM EST (Fox, NFL Network)

Sunday, October 10th

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons, 9:30AM EST (NFL Network)

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05PM EST (CBS)

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05PM EST (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Sunday Night Football: October 10th

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: October 11th

Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 6 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football: October 14th

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20PM EST (FOX, NFL Network)

Sunday, October 17th

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30AM EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens,1:00PM EST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers,1:00PM EST (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears,1:00PM EST (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts,1:00PM EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants,1:00PM EST (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 4:05PM (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Sunday Night Football: October 17th

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: October 18th

Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 7 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football: October 21st

Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:20PM EST (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, October 24th

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05PM EST (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05PM EST (FOX)

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Sunday Night Football: October 24th

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: October 25th

New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 8 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football: October 28th

Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:20PM EST (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, October 31st

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets, 1:00PM (CBS)

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05PM EST (CBS)

Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Sunday Night Football: October 31st

Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: November 1st

New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 9 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football: November 4th

New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:20PM EST (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, November 7th

Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Sunday Night Football: November 7th

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: November 8th

Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 10 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football: November 11th

Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20PM EST (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, November 14th

Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05PM EST (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05PM EST (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Sunday Night Football: November 14th

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: November 15th

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 11 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football:

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Sunday, November 21st

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05PM EST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Sunday Night Football: November 21st

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20PM (NBC)

Monday Night Football: November 22nd

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 12 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thanksgiving Day NFL Football: November 25th

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, 12:30PM EST (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30PM EST (CBS)

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Sunday November 28th

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

New York Jets vs. Houston Texans, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05PM EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Sunday Night Football: November 28th

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: November 29th

Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 13 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football: December 2nd

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20PM EST (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, December 5th

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Washington Football Team vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Sunday Night Football: December 5th

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: December 6th

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 14 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football: December 9th

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20PM EST (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, December 12th

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05PM EST (FOX)

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Sunday Night Football: December 12th

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: December 13th

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 15 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football: December 15th

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20PM EST (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Saturday, December 18th

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD (NFL Network)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns, TBD

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts, TBD

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins, TBD (NFL Network)

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles, TBD

Sunday, December 19th

Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos, 4:05PM EST (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Sunday Night Football: December 19th

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20PM (NBC)

Monday Night Football: December 20th

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 16 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Thursday Night Football: December 23rd

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans, 8:20PM EST (NFL Network)

Christmas Day NFL Football: December 25th

Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:30PM EST (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:15PM EST (NFL Network)

Sunday, December 26th

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

Sunday Night Football: December 26th

Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: December 27th

Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 17 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Sunday, January 2nd

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Kansas City vs. Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05PM EST (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05PM EST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Sunday Night Football: January 2nd

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20PM EST (NBC)

Monday Night Football: January 3rd

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15PM EST (ESPN)

NFL Schedule 2021: Week 18 Channels, Dates, Days and time

Saturday, January 8th

TBD, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN, ABC)

TBD, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN, ABC)

Sunday, January 9th

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00PM EST (CBS)

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants, 1:00PM EST(FOX)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00PM EST (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25PM EST (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25PM EST (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25PM EST (CBS)