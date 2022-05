NFL Schedule 2022: Complete schedule, date, time, & channels for all 256 games of regular-season

The NFL announced its entire regular-season schedule on Thursday and gave fans a taste of what's to come in the 2022 season.

The season will commence with a compelling contest, as the defending champions Los Angeles Rams will raise their championship banner at the SoFi Stadium and welcome AFC heavyweights Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Tom Brady will begin his 23rd NFL season with a trip to AT&T Stadium, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Russell Wilson's first game as the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback will be an emotional affair as he'll head to Lumen Field to take on his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Here's the entire 256-game regular-season schedule for the 2022 NFL season:

Complete Schedule for the 2022 NFL Regular Season

The teams on the right are the home teams, while those on the left are the visitors:

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 1

Day and Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Bills vs. Rams Sunday, Pelicans vs. Falcons Sunday, Browns vs. Panthers Sunday, 49ers vs. Bears Sunday, Steelers vs. Bengals Sunday, Eagles vs. Lions Sunday, Colts vs. Texans Sunday, Patriots vs. Dolphins Sunday, Ravens vs. Jets Sunday, Jaguars vs. Commanders Sunday, Chiefs vs. Cardinals Sunday, Raiders vs. Chargers Sunday, Packers vs. Vikings Sunday, Giants vs. Titans Sunday, Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Monday, Broncos vs. Seahawks

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 2

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Chargers vs. Chiefs Sunday, Jets vs. Browns Sunday, Lions vs. Commanders Sunday, Panthers vs. Giants Sunday, Dolphins vs. Ravens Sunday, Buccaneers vs. Saints Sunday, Patriots vs. Steelers Sunday, Colts vs. Jaguars Sunday, Seahawks vs. 49ers Sunday, Falcons vs. Rams Sunday, Texans vs. Broncos Sunday, Cardinals vs. Raiders Sunday, Bengals vs. Cowboys Sunday, Bears vs. Packers Monday, Titans vs. Bills Monday, Vikings vs. Eagles

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 3

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Steelers vs. Browns Sunday, Saints vs. Panthers Sunday, Texans vs. Bears Sunday, Chiefs vs. Colts Sunday, Bills vs. Dolphins Sunday, Lions vs. Vikings Sunday, Ravens vs. Patriots Sunday, Bengals vs. Jets Sunday, Raiders vs. Titans Sunday, Eagles vs. Commanders Sunday, Jaguars vs. Chargers Sunday, Rams vs. Cardinals Sunday, Falcons vs. Seahawks Sunday, Packers vs. Buccaneers Sunday, 49ers vs. Broncos Monday, Cowboys vs. Giants

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 4

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Dolphins vs. Bengals Sunday, Vikings vs. Saints Sunday, Browns vs. Falcons Sunday, Bills vs. Ravens Sunday, Commanders vs. Cowboys Sunday, Seahawks vs. Lions Sunday, Chargers vs. Texans Sunday, Titans vs. Colts Sunday, Bears vs. Giants Sunday, Jaguars vs. Eagles Sunday, Jets vs. Steelers Sunday, Cardinals vs. Panthers Sunday, Patriots vs. Packers Sunday, Broncos vs. Raiders Sunday, Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Monday, Rams vs. 49ers

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 5

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Colts vs. Broncos Sunday, Giants vs. Packers Sunday, Steelers vs. Bills Sunday, Chargers vs. Browns Sunday, Texans vs. Jaguars Sunday, Bears vs. Vikings Sunday, Lions vs. Patriots Sunday, Seahawks vs. Saints Sunday, Dolphins vs. Jets Sunday, Falcons vs. Buccaneers Sunday, Titans vs. Commanders Sunday, 49ers vs. Panthers Sunday, Eagles vs. Cardinals Sunday, Cowboys vs. Rams Sunday, Bengals vs. Ravens Monday, Raiders vs. Chiefs

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 6

Date Game Time Channel Thursday Commanders vs. Bears Sunday, 49ers vs. Falcons Sunday, Patriots vs. Browns Sunday, Jets vs. Packers Sunday, Jaguars vs. Colts Sunday, Vikings vs. Dolphins Sunday, Bengals vs. Saints Sunday, Ravens vs. Giants Sunday, Buccaneers vs. Steelers Sunday, Panthers vs. Rams Sunday, Cardinals vs. Seahawks Sunday, Bills vs. Chiefs Sunday, Cowboys vs. Eagles Monday, Broncos vs. Chargers

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 7

Day and Date Game Time Channel Sunday, Saints vs. Cardinals Sunday, Browns vs. Ravens Sunday, Buccaneers vs. Panthers Sunday, Falcons vs. Bengals Sunday, Lions vs. Cowboys Sunday, Giants vs. Jaguars Sunday, Colts vs. Titans Sunday, Packers vs. Commanders Sunday, Jets vs. Broncos Sunday, Texans vs. Raiders Sunday, Seahawks vs. Chargers Sunday, Chiefs vs. 49ers Sunday, Steelers vs. Dolphins Monday, Bears vs. Patriots

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 8

Day and Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Ravens vs. Buccaneers Sunday, Broncos vs. Jaguar Sunday, Panthers vs. Falcons Sunday, Bears vs. Cowboys Sunday, Dolphins vs. Lions Sunday, Cardinals vs. Vikings Sunday, Raiders vs. Saints Sunday, Patriots vs. Jets Sunday, Steelers vs. Eagles Sunday, Titans vs. Texans Sunday, Commanders vs. Colts Sunday, 49ers vs. Rams Sunday, Giants vs. Seahawks Sunday, Packers vs. Bills Monday Bengals vs. Browns

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 9

Day and Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Eagles vs. Texans Sunday, Chargers vs. Falcons Sunday, Dolphins vs. Bears Sunday, Panthers vs. Bengals Sunday, Packers vs. Lions Sunday, Raiders vs. Jaguars Sunday, Colts vs. Patriots Sunday, Bills vs. Jets Sunday, Vikings vs. Commanders Sunday, Seahawks vs. Cardinals Sunday, Rams vs. Buccaneers Sunday, Titans vs. Chiefs Monday, Ravens vs. Saints

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 10

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Falcons vs. Panthers Sunday, Seahawks vs. Buccaneers Sunday, Vikings vs. Bills Sunday, Lions vs. Bears Sunday, Jaguars vs. Chiefs Sunday, Browns vs. Dolphins Sunday, Texans vs. Giants Sunday, Saints vs. Steelers Sunday, Broncos vs. Titans Sunday, Colts vs. Raiders Sunday, Cowboys vs. Packers Sunday, Cardinals vs. Rams Sunday, Chargers vs. 49ers Monday, Commanders vs. Eagles

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 11

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Titans vs. Packers Sunday, Bears vs. Falcons Sunday, Panthers vs. Ravens Sunday, Browns vs. Bills Sunday, Commanders vs. Texans Sunday, Eagles vs. Colts Sunday, Jets vs. Patriots Sunday, Rams vs. Saints Sunday, Lions vs. Giants Sunday, Raiders vs. Broncos Sunday, Cowboys vs. Chargers Sunday, Bengals vs. Steelers Monday 49ers vs. Cardinals

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 12

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Bills vs. Lions Thursday, Giants vs. Cowboys Thursday, Patriots vs. Vikings Sunday, Broncos vs. Panthers Sunday, Buccaneers vs. Browns Sunday, Ravens vs. Jaguars Sunday, Texans vs. Dolphins Sunday, Bears vs. Jets Sunday, Bengals vs. Titans Sunday, Falcons vs. Commanders Sunday, Chargers vs. Cardinals Sunday, Raiders vs. Seahawks Sunday, Rams vs. Chiefs Sunday, Saints vs. 49ers Sunday, Packers vs. Eagles Monday, Steelers vs. Colts

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 13

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Bills vs. Patriots Sunday, Steelers vs. Falcons Sunday, Broncos vs. Ravens Sunday, Packers vs. Bears Sunday, Jaguars vs. Lions Sunday, Browns vs. Texans Sunday, Jets vs. Vikings Sunday, Commanders vs. Giants Sunday, Titans vs. Eagles Sunday, Seahawks vs. Rams Sunday, Dolphins vs. 49ers Sunday, Chiefs vs. Bengals Sunday, Chargers vs. Raiders Sunday, Colts vs. Cowboys Monday, Saints vs. Buccaneers

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 14

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Raiders vs. Rams Sunday, Jets vs. Bills Sunday, Browns vs. Bengals Sunday, Texans vs. Cowboys Sunday, Vikings vs. Lions Sunday, Eagles vs. Giants Sunday, Ravens vs. Steelers Sunday, Jaguars vs. Titans Sunday, Dolphins vs. Chargers Sunday, Buccaneers vs. 49ers Sunday, Chiefs vs. Broncos Monday, Patriots vs. Cardinals

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 15

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, 49ers vs. Seahawks Saturday, Dolphins vs. Bills Saturday, Ravens vs. Browns Saturday, Colts vs. Vikings Saturday, Falcons vs. Saints Saturday, Giants vs. Commanders Sunday, Steelers vs. Panthers Sunday, Eagles vs. Bears Sunday, Chiefs vs. Texans Sunday, Cowboys vs. Jaguars Sunday, Lions vs. Jets Sunday, Cardinals vs. Broncos Sunday Titans vs. Chargers Sunday Bengals vs. Buccaneers Sunday Patriots vs. Raiders Monday Bills at Rams

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 16

Date Game Time Channel Thursday Jaguars vs. Jets Saturday, Falcons vs. Ravens Saturday, Lions vs. Panthers Saturday, Bills vs. Bears Saturday, Saints vs. Browns Saturday, Seahawks vs. Chiefs Saturday, Giants vs. Vikings Saturday, Bengals vs. Patriots Saturday, Texans vs. Titans Saturday, Commanders vs. 49ers Saturday, Eagles vs. Cowboys Saturday, Raiders vs. Steelers Sunday, Packers vs. Dolphins Sunday, Broncos vs. Rams Sunday, Buccaneers vs. Cardinals Monday, Chargers vs. Colts

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 17

Date Game Time Channel Thursday, Cowboys vs. Titans Sunday, Steelers vs. Falcons Sunday, Beats vs. Lions Sunday, Jaguars vs. Texans Sunday, Broncos vs. Chiefs Sunday, Dolphins vs. Patriots Sunday, Colts vs. Giants Sunday, Saints vs. Eagles Sunday, Panthers vs. Buccaneers Sunday, Browns vs. Commanders Sunday, 49ers vs. Raiders Sunday, Jets vs. Seahawks Sunday, Vikings vs. Packers Sunday, Rams vs. Chargers Monday, Bills vs. Bengals

NFL Schedule 2022 - Week 18

Date Game Time Channel Sunday, Buccaneers vs. Falcons Sunday, Patriots vs. Bills Sunday, Vikings vs. Bears Sunday, Ravens vs. Bengals Sunday, Lions vs. Packers Sunday, Texans vs. Colts Sunday, Titans vs. Jaguars Sunday, Jets vs. Dolphins Sunday, Panthers vs. Saints Sunday, Giants vs. Eagles Sunday, Browns vs. Steelers Sunday, Cowboys vs. Commanders Sunday, Chargers vs. Broncos Sunday, Chiefs vs. Raiders Sunday, Cardinals vs. 49ers

When and where will Super Bowl 57 be held?

Super Bowl 57 will be held on February 12th, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

