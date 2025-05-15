NFL schedule creator Mike North takes subtle jab at Cowboys while praising Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

One more person from the NFL world has shared their take on the Chiefs vs. Cowboys saga. NFL Vice President of Broadcasting and Scheduling Mike North appeared as a guest speaker on Up & Adams on May 16. During his conversation with Kay, Mike said Kansas City is now more wanted on TV at night (primetime) than the Dallas Cowboys.

"I don't think the Chiefs fans are surprised. Anybody who's been watching football for the last few years knows that the Chiefs have almost kind of surpassed the Cowboys, really, as the Bell Cow," he mentioned.

Additionally, Mike added that the three-time Super Bowl-winning team is now part of American pop culture.

Kay Adams joked that some people think this is because of Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. However, Mike mentioned it is about Kansas City being a global team with star player Patrick Mahomes.

Kay and Mike ended joking that maybe Taylor Swift should sing a new Chiefs anthem.

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 schedule is packed with high-profile games. It includes a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

They will also kick off the season with an international game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5 in São Paulo, Brazil.

Patrick Mahomes' team will also play three more crucial games.

Week 9: AFC Championship Rematch (KC vs. Buffalo Bills)

Week 13: Thanksgiving Day Game (KC vs. Dallas Cowboys)

Week 17: Christmas Day Game (KC vs. Denver Broncos)

In total, Kansas City will play seven prime-time games. It includes three Sunday Night Football appearances and two Monday Night Football matchups. Their bye week falls in Week 10.

Ex-NFL star James Jones weighs in on Dallas Cowboys as "America's Team" over Chiefs

James Jones spoke clearly yesterday on The Facility about who is really America’s Team. Even though Kansas City is playing well now, with stars like Mahomes and Kelce, Jones said the Dallas Cowboys are still the top team in people’s minds.

He said the Cowboys are always talked about, whether they win or lose.

"We talk about the Cowboys when they're winning. We talk about the Cowboys when they're losing. We talk about the Cowboys when they're average. We talk about the Cowboys when they're healthy. We talk about the Cowboys when they're hurt," he stated.

Jones also said KC’s current success can’t match the Cowboys' long-term success. He credited Jerry Jones with keeping the Cowboys famous and strong.

