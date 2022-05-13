2022 NFL schedule: Who has the least prime-time games this season?

When the NFL 2022 schedule was officially released yesterday, fans and players were excited to learn when and where their teams will play this season. The build-up to the schedule release continually increased as the official announcement came closer.

When all was said and done, and after looking at the schedule of prime-time matchups, Detroit Lions fans have every reason to feel disrespected.

Prime-time games are chosen from each week of the schedule and have pride of place on network television. Here, the powerhouses of the NFL square off in the juiciest and most historic of competitive fixtures. Unluckily for Lions fans, they will be the only team in the NFL this season to not have a single prime-time game.

Other than the Lions, every single team in the NFL will have at least one primetime game, including the Jacksonville Jaguars. The same Jaguars have been the worst team in the NFL for the last two seasons. Like the Jaguars, the New York Giants, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Falcons also have one prime-time game apiece.

While the Lions won't have any prime-time games this season, they will play their annual Thanksgiving game against the Bills this year at 12:30 PM ET, kicking things off for the Thanksgiving slate.

Detroit will have no Thursday games (besides Thanksgiving), no Sunday Night, or Monday Night Football games. Every game on the schedule is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET.

At least Lions fans don't have to worry about losing any sleep by staying up late for their games.

13 teams tie for the most primetime games

While the Lions were unconsciously disrespected by their prime-time absence, this wasn't the case for other teams.

13 teams are tied this season for the most prime-time games, each with five games each. These include the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Interestingly enough, the Patriots will be in the limelight in weeks 12-15. The first of their four prime-time games will start with a game against the Vikings on Thanksgiving. They will then host division rival Buffalo Bills the following week. Weeks 14 and 15 they'll be on the road in Arizona and in Las Vegas.

This will be the fifth season the Chiefs have had at least five prime-time games. In 2018, 2020, and 2021, they had a staggering six prime-time games!

