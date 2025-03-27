The NFL is bringing in some star power to grow flag football, and it doesn’t get much bigger than Caitlin Clark and Serena Williams. According to Front Office Sports' Eric Fisher, the league is set to host a panel at its annual owners meeting next week in Palm Beach, Florida focusing on women’s sports and flag football’s future.

WNBA superstar Clark and tennis legend Williams will join the discussion alongside former New York Giants QB Eli Manning and Denver Broncos co-owner Mellody Hobson. With flag football set to make its Olympic debut in 2028, the NFL sees an opportunity to elevate the sport and possibly launch a professional flag football league.

“Flag football is a high priority of ours,” NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller told Front Office Sports. “It’s an opportunity for young women to participate in our game... and as we look forward, there definitely seems to be an appetite and interest in a professional flag league for both men and women So, it’s a continuation of the growth in women’s sports, and the role that the NFL can play in it.”

The sport’s already making strides at the high school and college levels, gaining official sanctioning in multiple states. Clark’s presence on the panel is fitting. She isn’t just a basketball star; she’s got NFL ownership dreams, too. Williams already owns a piece of the Dolphins.

NFL stars eye Olympic gold as flag football takes center stage

Flag football’s Olympic debut in 2028 could be a game-changer, especially with NFL superstars eyeing a shot at gold. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has already signaled interest in suiting up for Team USA, and now, WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark is stepping into a key role in shaping the sport’s future.

In 2023, Mahomes made it clear he’d love to play, acknowledging the global growth of American football. By 2028, the two-time MVP will be 32 but remains eager to compete.

“If I can still move around then, I’m going to try to get out there and throw the football around,” Mahomes said.

And he’s not the only NFL star interested. Tyreek Hill, Micah Parsons and Jalen Hurts have also expressed a desire to represent Team USA.

“It’d be a great honor to have the opportunity to win a gold medal,” Hurts said in February.

With the NFL pushing flag football’s growth and Clark involved in key discussions, 2028 could give us football’s version of the 1992 Olympic Dream Team.

