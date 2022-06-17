List of all NFL stadiums that will host a FIFA World Cup game in 2026 

The NFL will be a part of the FIFA World Cup in 2026. 11 American cities were selected as host sites for the event. Furthermore, all 11 cities are NFL cities, and games will be played in NFL stadiums.

The stadiums belonging to the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, and Los Angeles Rams will all host World Cup games.

In the 2026 FIFA World Cup, newer stadiums were chosen in five locations that were used for the 1994 World Cup. The Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, replaced the Cotton Bowl. The Rams and Chargers' SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, took over for the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Finally, the 49ers' Levi's Stadium supplanted Stanford Stadium.

Also, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, took the place of stadiums no longer existing: Giants Stadium and Foxboro Stadium.

Six first-time NFL stadiums will make their debuts by hosting games in the World Cup.

Falcons: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Texans: NRG Stadium

Dolphins: Hard Rock Stadium

Eagles: Lincoln Financial Field

Seahawks: CenturyLink Field

Chiefs: Arrowhead Stadium

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, was dropped among the current stadiums used in the 1994 World Cup.

The Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, which hosted World Cup games in 1994, was cut from contention in 2018. M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, was cut following FedEx Field, the home of the Washington Commanders, being dropped out.

The city of Chicago, which hosted the opening game of the 1994 World Cup at Soldier Field, declined to place a bid, noting FIFA's economic demands as their reason.

Which NFL Stadiums missed the cut for FIFA World Cup 2026?

Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans. Source: Nissan Stadium

Four cities with NFL stadiums attempted to place a bid to host FIFA World Cup games in 2026 but came up short.

The Ravens and M&T Bank Stadium, Cincinnati Bengals and Paul Brown Stadium, Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, and Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, were cities not selected by FIFA.

Hopefully, these cities will have the opportunity to host World Cup games in the future.

