NFL stars disapprove of rapper Lil Nas X's Satan shoe antics with Nike

Trevor Lawrence is no stranger to standing up for what he believes in and proved it again by speaking out about Lil Nas X's new shoe. This is not the first time Lawrence has stood up for what he believes is wrong. The QB and other Clemson football members hosted a peaceful protest after the George Floyd situation.
The projected number one overall pick is currently recovering from shoulder surgery and has a good amount of time on his hands. Trevor Lawrence came across the new shoes that rapper Lil Nas X created with MSCHF.
Lawrence didn't shy away from commenting on the trending topic by retweeting with a comment:
"Line has to be drawn somewhere. Smh."
Lawrence isn't the only professional athlete to come out about the disapproval of the new shoe. NBA star Nick Young posted on his Twitter page claiming that his children will no longer listen to Lil Nas X's music. The former LA Lakers player also went on to say that he didn't know if he would wear Nike anymore after the shoe release.
Let's take a look at all the news surrounding the 'Satan Shoes' that were created by Lil Nas X and MSCHF.
Who is MSCHF and what is the story behind the 'satan shoes' created by him and Lil Nas X?
MSCHF is a seven-person company that was created by Gabriel Whaley and was founded in 2016. The 'Satan shoes' are not the only unusual creation that MSCHF has created. He has also designed 'Jesus shoes' that claim to contain Holy Water.
A spokesperson for MSCHF reported that the shoes contained human blood from members of the art collective. The spokesperson went on to make this statement about the use of human blood in the creation of the shoe:
"We love to sacrifice for our art."
What's causing the big reaction is that the 'Satan shoes' are Nike Air Max 97s.
CNN's Oscar Holland reported that Nike released an email statement to CNN about the modified sneakers. An email from Nike stated this about the 'Satan shoes':
"We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF," Nike went on to say. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."
MSCHF has made his living off the internet, he recently sold a laptop with some of the world's most dangerous computer viruses for over $1.3 million. Last month, MSCHF bought four Hermes Birkin bags and shredded them to make sandals that had a price tag between $34,000 and $76,000.
Lil Nas X posted a video on his YouTube account sarcastically apologizing for the shoe. The video alone has 1.8 million views and apparently cuts out before going to his new music video, "Call Me By Your Name" which shows the rapper dancing with a devil-like character.
Let's take a look at what NFL stars and other individuals are saying on Twitter about the new custom-made 'Satan shoes'.