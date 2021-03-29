NFL stars disapprove of rapper Lil Nas X's Satan shoe antics with Nike

Trevor Lawrence is no stranger to standing up for what he believes in and proved it again by speaking out about Lil Nas X's new shoe. This is not the first time Lawrence has stood up for what he believes is wrong. The QB and other Clemson football members hosted a peaceful protest after the George Floyd situation.

In This Together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nQWtVASjGN — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) June 11, 2020

The projected number one overall pick is currently recovering from shoulder surgery and has a good amount of time on his hands. Trevor Lawrence came across the new shoes that rapper Lil Nas X created with MSCHF.

Lawrence didn't shy away from commenting on the trending topic by retweeting with a comment:

"Line has to be drawn somewhere. Smh."

Line has to be drawn somewhere. Smh. https://t.co/89bSqfPtyE — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) March 28, 2021

Lawrence isn't the only professional athlete to come out about the disapproval of the new shoe. NBA star Nick Young posted on his Twitter page claiming that his children will no longer listen to Lil Nas X's music. The former LA Lakers player also went on to say that he didn't know if he would wear Nike anymore after the shoe release.

My kids will never play Old Town road again.. I’m still debating about wearing @Nike after this come nike a drop of blood for real — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 28, 2021

Let's take a look at all the news surrounding the 'Satan Shoes' that were created by Lil Nas X and MSCHF.

Advertisement

Who is MSCHF and what is the story behind the 'satan shoes' created by him and Lil Nas X?

Lil Nas X at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Press Room

MSCHF is a seven-person company that was created by Gabriel Whaley and was founded in 2016. The 'Satan shoes' are not the only unusual creation that MSCHF has created. He has also designed 'Jesus shoes' that claim to contain Holy Water.

A spokesperson for MSCHF reported that the shoes contained human blood from members of the art collective. The spokesperson went on to make this statement about the use of human blood in the creation of the shoe:

"We love to sacrifice for our art."

What's causing the big reaction is that the 'Satan shoes' are Nike Air Max 97s.

CNN's Oscar Holland reported that Nike released an email statement to CNN about the modified sneakers. An email from Nike stated this about the 'Satan shoes':

"We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF," Nike went on to say. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."

Advertisement

MSCHF has made his living off the internet, he recently sold a laptop with some of the world's most dangerous computer viruses for over $1.3 million. Last month, MSCHF bought four Hermes Birkin bags and shredded them to make sandals that had a price tag between $34,000 and $76,000.

Lil Nas X posted a video on his YouTube account sarcastically apologizing for the shoe. The video alone has 1.8 million views and apparently cuts out before going to his new music video, "Call Me By Your Name" which shows the rapper dancing with a devil-like character.

Let's take a look at what NFL stars and other individuals are saying on Twitter about the new custom-made 'Satan shoes'.

Twitter reacts to MSCHF and Lil Nas X's 'satan shoes'

Okay so....unless I win the lottery that I never play, or I have a rich relative it benefactor who's about to kick the bucket, I don't see a pair of these in my future @LilNasX .... pic.twitter.com/mDCDJbUoYu — Emily 🔮🏳️‍🌈🐈📚 Miller (@EmilyRB) March 29, 2021

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹



👟Nike Air Max '97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

Advertisement

Lil Nas X is LITERALLY out here telling you he’s a satanist in his new video.



Promoting nikes’ Satan shoes with human blood inside of them 😳 and y’all are cheering him on???

This world is goneeee — Enigma (@shannon_gumbs) March 27, 2021

JUST IN: Nike has now denied all involvement with the Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes' that contain human blood‼️😳



They said in a statement "We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF". They also said, "We do not endorse them". pic.twitter.com/jbAxRCPZYS — RapTV (@raptvcom) March 29, 2021

ICYMI:NFL Draft Prospect Trevor Lawrence comments on the Lil Nas X Satan Shoes, and his stock rises in my book https://t.co/QZxH7nT4jW #NFL #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/F9dpc1hP3t — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) March 29, 2021