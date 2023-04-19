NFL Stars Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees endorsed Crypto startup facing allegations of deceit

Another cryptocurrency scandal appears to be brewing and quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees are both affiliated with the company. Much like the situation surrounding FTX cryptocurrency and quarterback Tom Brady, the two quarterbacks endorsed VirtualStax, a cryptocollectibles startup.

According to Front Office Sports, the company reported that it was worth $15 billion at the time and received the endorsement of both Brees and the Chiefs quarterback. VirtualStax, which is based out of South Africa and founded by Rudolf Markgraaf, told investors that their digital trading cards would bring in over $97 million in its first three years, that was back in 2019.

But the heady valuation is among several things that don't add up.

The company has since never made any trading cards of either quarterback and is now being held accountable by two investors. VirtualStax was never listed on any crypto exchange and is being accused of taking $12 million from two people who invested in it through the TheXchange app that it used to sell digital trading cards.

QB Patrick Mahomes training with possible Chiefs draft pick

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has spent some of his offseason in his home state of Texas. It now appears that he is helping the Kansas City Chiefs with some draft work.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, who believed he had completed his pre-draft visits, was contacted by the Chiefs. Kansas City asked Flowers to go to Texas and work out with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Boston College WR Zay Flowers - Mel Kiper’s No. 10 overall prospect - is in Texas today to workout with Chiefs’ QB at the request of the team, per source. Flowers believed his pre-draft process was over after visiting the Titans on Tuesday…until the Chiefs called and asked him to meet up today with Mahomes."

Flowers is expected to be drafted in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Mel Kiper's latest mock draft. The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to add wide receiving help throughout the draft.

But if the Chiefs quarterback and the team are impressed with Zay Flowers, they will need to trade up in the first round to make it happen. This is some insight as to the mindset the Kansas City Chiefs are taking into the draft.

