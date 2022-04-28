Crazy NFL stat reveals new era of quarterbacks are far worse than previous

This season's quarterbacks in the NFL are widely regarded as some of the most talented to ever play the game. From Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to the likes of Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, signal callers in the NFL have seemingly transformed the position.

But are we in a new golden era? Or have these assumptions been a bit premature? According to one NFL statistic, there is an argument to be made that the latter is the case.

Cody Tapp, host of "Cody and Gold" on 610 SportsKC, mentioned an interesting statistic. Only one quarterback drafted since 2013 has won a Super Bowl as a starter. That quarterback is Patrick Mahomes, who was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the surface, ithis seems crazy. But several of the post-2013 Super Bowls were won by Tom Brady (4) and the others by starting quarterbacks Nick Foles (1), Peyton Manning (1) and Matthew Stafford (1).

Mahomes has been very busy as of late. He recently married longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews (now Mahomes) and has been making the rounds after being spotted in the front row of a Dallas Mavericks playoff game against the Utah Jazz.

Which young quarterback is the next face of the NFL?

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - QB Josh Allen

Perhaps the obvious answer here seems to be Patrick Mahomes. In just a few years, he has been named NFL MVP as well as Super Bowl MVP (LIV). But the last few years have seen Mahomes and the Chiefs take a few steps backwards.

Last season, the Chiefs signal caller had 13 interceptions, which is disappointing, compared to the high standard that the former Texas Tech standout has come to represent.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers are arguably nipping at his heels to earn the title of the next face of the league at quarterback.

Let's also not forget about Lamar Jackson, who also has an NFL MVP award on his shelf, playing at the Baltimore Ravens.

And these young guns aren't the only quarterbacks in the discussion. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has seen improvement in each of his three NFL seasons.

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots led the team back to the NFL playoffs for the first time since Tom Brady left. Jones was also named to the Pro Bowl and looks to only get better under the tutelage of Bill Belichick.

A bevy of young quarterbacks were taken in last year's draft, and some of them, including Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, are looking to develop after rough seasons.

For now, Patrick Mahomes stands at the top of the mountain as the face of the NFL, but with so much competition at the position, this may need to be Mount Rushmore instead of Mount Everest.

