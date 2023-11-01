NFL still figuring out Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift coverage: JJ Watt

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has taken center stage in the 2023 NFL season. With increased media coverage at Kansas City Chiefs games, various NFL stars and personalities have shared their thoughts on the matter.

This includes retired Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt, who recently appeared on "The Profile" with Polina M. Pompliano.

Discussing his investments and personal likes, Watt was also asked about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Admitting that the Blank Space singer is the biggest pop star right now, her hanging out with a Super Bowl champion is bound to create buzz.

"I'm not surprised by it at all. I also. I mean, this is all an entertainment business at the end of the day, like the NFL, obviously, music industry, it's all entertainment business. The reason that the NFL is so successful, is a billion-dollar enterprise, multibillion-dollar enterprise, is because it is entertaining to people."

Furthermore, Watt also spoke about the league and the new couple taking advantage of the situation:

"I do think that they've tried to figure out the pendulum and where to swing it in terms of going a little too far. Have coverage and then swinging it back. But I don't blame them. I'm like, well, the NFL wouldn't be the business it is if they only showed the football."

Josh Allen on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's impact on the NFL

Just like J.J. Watt, Josh Allen (currently dating actress Hailee Steinfeld), got candid about Swift, Travis Kelce, and how it's affecting the NFL.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Allen said:

“I think it's attracted a lot of viewers to what we're doing, and I guess in this business, you're either growing or you're dying.”

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Further detailing the impact Swift has had on just Kansas City, a Business Insider report revealed how she is helping boost local businesses in KC.

A store, Folmsbee, spoke of the same:

"We've seen people kind of trying to copy her style and coming in and finding the best vintage sweatshirt that looks just like hers and wearing those to the games, which is fun."

While a few fans remain upset over increasing TS coverage during games, Taylor Swift fans (Swifties) have remained intrigued about Travis Kelce, often sharing clips related to the tight end on social media.

With the 2023 season picking up, one can only expect more appearances from Swift.